New ‘Tourism for All’ Initiative Promotes Offbeat Destinations and Extends the Travel Season

Greece Plans Expanded Tourism for All Program in 2025

Tourism numbers in Greece are shattering records, setting 2024 as an unmatched milestone. According to Greece’s Deputy Tourism Minister Elena Rapti, in an interview with AMNA earlier this week, last year’s revenue and visitor counts exceeded 2023, solidifying Greece’s position among the world’s favourite destinations. Reports for 2025 indicate a continued upward trajectory, with increasing global interest and boosted prebookings further proving the nation’s growing appeal. In brief:

2024 saw revenues hit €20.9 billion by October, an increase of 5.5% from 2023’s same period.

International arrivals surged by 9.2%, reaching an impressive 33.8 million visitors.

Greece has scored an 87% satisfaction rating on the Global Review Index (GRI), leading ahead of Cyprus, Spain, and Turkey.

Prebookings for 2025 are already up by 15%, showing strong confidence from tourists worldwide, including top markets like Germany, the UK, and France. These successes don’t signify complacency. Instead, they serve as fuel for continuing progress.

Tourism for All: Expanding Access and Seasons

The government’s ongoing “Tourism for All” program drives more citizens to explore Greece, incentivizing participation with more appealing seasonal benefits. The latest cycle introduces unique perks to revive lesser-known and winter destinations through:

Higher subsidies for winter and low-season trips: €300-€400 for general and vulnerable groups, up to €600 for individuals with disabilities.

Targeted promotion of mountain regions and under-visited areas to boost local economies.

Aiming to extend Greece’s tourist season well beyond the summer months.

Through these efforts, small communities and businesses thrive while tourists discover equally stunning but lesser-visited parts of Greece.

Strengthening Tourism Education

Rapti highlighted the country’s revamped education programs, which aim to prepare future professionals for a demanding global market. These programs are key to maintaining Greece’s reputation as a leader in high-quality travel experiences. Key developments include:

Tourism-related technical schools have been upgraded, offering advanced certifications and hands-on learning in operational hotels.

80% of graduates secure jobs within six months of completing programs.

Fast-track training for new tour guides has added hundreds to the workforce.

Partnerships with universities support further academic progression, including Erasmus opportunities and postgraduate studies.

Special Tourism: Beyond Sand and Sea

The government is using targeted funding to grow experiences beyond traditional travel packages.

With a €99.2 million investment from recovery funds, Greece is enhancing adventure, wellness, and food tourism offerings. Projects include boosting mountain tourism, diving infrastructure, and agrotourism. There has also been considerable focus on promoting gastronomy as a cultural experience.

Rise in Year-Round Travel

Winter vacations in Greece are on the rise. Popular spots like mountain villages and ski resorts attract visitors eager to experience the country’s rich seasonal charm. At the same time, major cities like Athens and Thessaloniki are evolving into year-round favourites.

Recent data shows a 20% jump in arrivals from January to May 2024, with millions extending their trips into fall and winter. Greece is achieving a vital goal: distributing travel demand beyond its sun-soaked summer months.

Regulating the Short-Stay Market

New legislation tightens rules around short-term rentals, addressing issues like overcrowding and safety. The law introduces more straightforward guidelines, such as mandatory safety features, lighting, ventilation, and insurance. Random inspections ensure compliance, all geared towards maintaining Greece’s reputation for quality hospitality.

Tourism in Greece is more than numbers; it’s about sustainable success, equitable access, and creating unforgettable experiences. From innovative programs to quality standards, Greece continues to raise the bar, drawing the world closer each year.