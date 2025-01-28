Extending the Tourist Season in Greece is Becoming the New Normal

Greece’s tourism sector shattered records in November 2024.

Tourist arrivals rose by 23.7%, following a 27.5% increase the year before.

Revenue skyrocketed to €617.9 million, up 44.7% compared to 2023.

The Ministry is pushing for year-round destination status.

Air travel for Greece’s winter 2025 season is already seeing growth.

2024: A Milestone for Greek Tourism

November 2024 turned out to be a jackpot month for Greek tourism, with surging revenues and record-breaking visitor numbers. This isn’t just another fluffy press release—it’s hard facts that show how Greece is rewriting the rulebook for what a “tourist season” should look like.

According to Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, extending the tourist season isn’t some half-baked dream; it’s an undeniable reality. She proudly touted that 2024 had become a landmark year for the country, not just in summer but well into winter. It turns out there’s more to Greece than just beaches and ouzo.

Airplanes, Profits, and Packed Hotels: The Data Speaks

Let’s talk numbers because they don’t lie. Data from Insete’s Airdata tracker revealed that scheduled flight capacity for January 2025 is up 16.6% from the same time last year. February’s numbers are even more impressive, with an 18.12% increase, and March rounds it off nicely at 15.5%. Who knew winter in Greece could compete with ski holidays elsewhere?

For November 2024 alone:

Visitor numbers jumped 23.7% compared to 2023.

Revenue reached a jaw-dropping €617.9 million, nearly 45% higher than last year.

Average spending per trip surged by 20.9%, hitting €438.2. Looks like tourists finally realised gyros aren’t free.

But hang on—the success doesn’t come out of thin air. Kefalogianni credits a deliberate strategy. Spreading tourist arrivals across more months, diversifying destinations, and promoting Greece as a year-round hotspot were all part of the plan.

Beyond Sun and Sand

If you’ve been living under a rock, Greece is no longer just about Santorini sunsets and dodging overpriced cocktails in Mykonos. The tourism ministry’s strategy goes beyond the obvious, focusing on untapped opportunities to level up the sector. Kefalogianni is aiming for tourism that’s not only sustainable but also “human”—making sure workers, local communities, and visitors don’t hate the experience by the time winter rolls around.

She wants to redefine Greece’s image, positioning the country as a travel destination for all seasons. Think less “summer fling” and more “long-term relationship.” New destinations are being introduced because apparently, there’s a lot more of Greece that tourists haven’t Instagrammed to death yet.

Is This the New Normal?

The success recorded in November 2024 isn’t a fluke. The trends have been consistent, with similar growth seen in November 2023 as travel rebounded post-pandemic. It appears travellers are swapping their usual winter getaways in France or Austria for a slice of Greek magic.

As Kefalogianni sees it, Greece is on track to make this demand a permanent feature year-round. Now the challenge lies in balancing growth with sustainability and ensuring overtourism doesn’t ruin the vibe. For now, though, everyone’s basking in the success—and a high-season tan in winter doesn’t hurt either.

