Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni wrapped a series of high-level meetings in London with Jet2, British Airways, and major UK media.

Data from 2025 shows a 7.6% increase in UK arrivals and a 18.5% jump in travel receipts.

Discussions focused on promoting Thessaloniki as a “city break” destination and pushing “sustainable” initiatives in Santorini.

The Empress of Arrivals

In what has become a masterclass in the art of the “official visit,” Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni descended upon London this week, apparently personally ensuring that the British Isles continue to fund the Greek summer. The British market remains Greece’s primary golden goose, and according to the latest figures, the “Kefalogianni effect” is in full swing: 2025 saw travel receipts surge by 18.5%, proving that while geopolitics might be shaky, the British appetite for souvlaki and seaside sunsets is unbreakable.

During a sit-down with Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy, the conversation veered into the “uncertainty” of the Middle East and the trend of “late bookings.” Yet, like a seasoned navigator, the Minister steered the dialogue toward the strategic importance of Greece. Jet2 confirmed it will continue to pour investment into Greek runways, with a focus on London Gatwick’s connection to Thessaloniki.

The tour continued with British Airways and BA Holidays. Despite global jitters, the “high-spec” traveler—that resilient breed of tourist who doesn’t check their bank balance before booking—remains loyal. British Airways reported a 13% boost in demand for the first quarter alone, because, apparently, when Olga speaks in London, Heathrow listens.

The “Sustainable” Mirage in Santorini

Perhaps the most ambitious part of the London agenda was the talk of “sustainable initiatives” for Santorini. The Ministry and BA Holidays discussed incorporating “sustainable experiences” into their luxury programs—a bold choice of words for an island that is geologically incapable of supporting its own thirst.

Santorini, a volcanic rock of porous geology, famously possesses zero natural running fresh water sources. No rivers, no lakes, no springs. For the modern traveler, “sustainability” on the island is a high-energy logistical feat:

Desalination Reliance: Nearly all tap water is pulled from the sea and processed in energy-heavy desalination plants.

Nearly all tap water is pulled from the sea and processed in energy-heavy desalination plants. The Bottled Reality: While the tap water is technically “safe” for a salty shower or brushing teeth, visitors are still funneled toward millions of plastic water bottles for drinking.

While the tap water is technically “safe” for a salty shower or brushing teeth, visitors are still funneled toward millions of plastic water bottles for drinking. Historical Thirst: Before the age of mass tourism and groundwater drilling, the locals survived solely on rainwater harvested in stone cisterns—a far cry from the “sustainable” luxury hotel pools currently being marketed in Mayfair.

Biometrics: The New Frontier

Not content with just filling planes, the Minister also tackled the looming specter of the European Entry-Exit System (EES). Following Greece’s announcements on streamlining biometric checks, booking trends for June reportedly ticked up by 2.8%. It seems the promise of a smoother facial scan is exactly what the British public needed to hit “confirm” on their Santorini villas.

“Greece has moved toward facilitating biometric controls and initiatives for the smooth implementation of the new European Entry-Exit System (EES), ensuring the seamless flow of travelers and the uninterrupted operation of our tourism product,” said Kefalogianni.

Minister’s latest UK tour promises a Greece that stays open until November (and maybe forever). With Jet2 and BA doubling down on Greek destinations, it seems the “Midas touch” is alive and well in the Ministry of Tourism.

As part of her presence in London, the Minister of Tourism granted interviews to the BBC, The Independent newspaper, and the travel section of The Times newspaper.