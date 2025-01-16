Greece Aims to Implement Groundbreaking Green Classification for All Its Hotels

During a recent press conference in Athens, Hellenic Chamber of Hotels (HCH) President Alexandros Vassilikos announced plans to introduce a unique system ranking hotels based on “green” criteria similar to the Global Green Key. When implemented, the initiative will reshape hospitality while promoting a sustainable future with a shift towards eco-conscious tourism that will improve the sector’s environmental footprint.

The system has been under development for two years, with input from experts and committees. Testing is currently underway at selected hotels to refine the criteria. Upon testing completion and data analysis in March, the HCH will announce results and additional details.

Vassilikos said, “We tailored the criteria to Greece’s unique hotel sector, where 80% consists of small family-run businesses needing guidance.”

If everything goes as planned, Greece will become the first country to implement a state-backed green hotel classification system.

The ranking ensures all hotels meet minimum environmental standards.

The system links directly to financial incentives and municipal taxes.

It includes water, energy, waste management criteria, and staff training on sustainability.

Local and EU regulations play a role in shaping the standards.

Pilot testing is underway, with final details due in March.

Reshaping Hospitality Through Green Standards

The program prioritizes environmental responsibility to foster growth for small family-owned and larger hotels. Every hotel must fulfil a minimum set of environmental standards to qualify. Over time, these standards will adapt, addressing technological and climate changes.

Scheduled for formalization through a joint ministerial decision (KYA), the ranking will assess hotels based on four areas:

Water Management Energy Efficiency Waste and Pollution Handling Sustainability Training for Staff and Owners

On-site inspections will ensure compliance, with periodic reviews maintaining accountability. Existing certifications and European standards will form the basis for evaluations.

At the heart of the green hotel initiative is “antapodotikotita” (reciprocity). As hotels improve their sustainability rankings, they benefit from reduced municipal taxes. “The goal is clear,” stated Vassilikos: “lower footprints, ensuring Greece earns its deserved spot as a tourism leader.”

Financial Incentives for Sustainable Practices

A critical element connects the green classification to financial support as the HCH collaborates with banks and plans institutional partnerships to create funding opportunities. These tools will reward sustainable development efforts.

Vassilikos explained, “Our aim is for financial frameworks to recognize these eco-measures as essential.”

Upon implementation, this innovative system will set a global example, proving that hospitality and eco-responsibility can go hand in hand.