Infrastructure Updates: Mayor Menegakis reviewed ongoing Spinalonga projects managed by ODAP, focusing on completion timelines as visitor numbers rise.

Mayor Menegakis reviewed ongoing Spinalonga projects managed by ODAP, focusing on completion timelines as visitor numbers rise. Operational Readiness: Discussions prioritized the readiness of regional archaeological sites and the Archaeological Museum of Agios Nikolaos for the peak tourist season.

Discussions prioritized the readiness of regional archaeological sites and the Archaeological Museum of Agios Nikolaos for the peak tourist season. New Agreements: The municipality is drafting contracts to update archaeological zones in Kalo Chorio, aiming to streamline and restrict them.

The municipality is drafting contracts to update archaeological zones in Kalo Chorio, aiming to streamline and restrict them. Maintenance & Funding: Plans were set for rescue excavations and site cleaning and a strategy to secure funding through available financial tools.

Mayor Manolis Menegakis met with Deputy Director Vaso Zografaki and archaeologist Zacharias Lambrinos at the Lasithi Ephorate of Antiquities to discuss cultural updates in the region ahead of the tourist season.

The debate centered heavily on Spinalonga, the islet that serves as both a historical scar and a modern magnet for thousands of daily visitors. The Organization of Cultural Resources Management and Development (ODAP) currently has several projects in motion there, and the Mayor pressed for a strict adherence to schedules to ensure the site can handle the inevitable summer surge. Beyond the islet, the delegation checked the pulse of the Archaeological Museum of Agios Nikolaos and various satellite sites, ensuring the gates are ready to swing open for the season.

However, the real “fruits of the covenant” may lie in the paperwork. The municipality is looking to redraw the lines at Kalo Chorio, updating archaeological zones with the specific intent of restricting their scope—a move often tied to balancing preservation with local development. From rescue excavations to the simple but vital task of clearing brush and debris from ancient ruins, the partnership aims to use every available financial tool to keep the past accessible. While the atmosphere was described as “exceptionally positive,” the true measure will be found in how quickly these signatures turn into shovels in the ground.