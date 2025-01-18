Record-Breaking Winter Tourism at Greek Ski Resorts

Thanks to ideal weather conditions, Greece is seeing an exceptional season for winter tourism enthusiasts and skiers. Ski resorts across the country are experiencing unprecedented visitor numbers, while nearby accommodations are fully booked. At the same time, resorts are modernizing their offerings, transforming into year-round mountain tourism destinations through new activities and upgrades: Greek ski resorts have evolved—they are no longer places to ski but hubs of activity for adventurers and culture seekers alike.

Kalavryta: A Modernized Peak Attraction

Key Highlights:

Kalavryta’s ski resort has recorded over 15,000 daily visitors this season.

Recent upgrades funded through €22 million in EU grants drastically improved facilities.

Plans include artificial snow systems for unpredictable winters.

Kalavryta’s revamped ski resort is enjoying its first full season since its €22 million infrastructure upgrade. “This year marks a fresh start for us,” said Alexis Agrios, Director of Kalavryta Ski Resort. Last winter’s poor conditions were a setback, but Agrios emphasized ongoing efforts to stabilize operations with solutions like artificial snow.

Even off-season, Kalavryta has been drawing crowds. Events such as the Helmos Mountain Festival attract thousands, showcasing its potential as a year-round destination. “We aim to turn the resort into a four-season attraction,” Agrios added, talking about previous successes like bike races and cultural festivals that filled local accommodations.

Parnassos: Skiing with a View

Key Highlights:

Greece’s largest ski resort, Parnassos, draws 5,500 daily visitors.

Hosts international tourists, particularly from China and Europe.

Five advanced lifts provide a modern skiing experience.

Parnassos remains the crown jewel of Greek skiing, appealing to both locals and international tourists. “Many of our foreign visitors include Parnassos in their itineraries alongside Delphi’s ancient ruins,” noted Antonis Tourkohoritis, Director of Parnassos Ski Resort. Visitors from China, in particular, show interest in blending cultural tourism with skiing adventures.

With easy access to nearby destinations like Arachova, Delphi, and Polydroso, Parnassos is not just a skiing spot but a cultural getaway. Tourkohoritis urged Greeks to rediscover their mountains, emphasizing the value of exploring close-to-home gems.

Vermio: The Snow-Sport Haven Close to Thessaloniki

Key Highlights:

The Seli Ski Resort sees up to 5,000 daily visitors.

Just 50 minutes from Thessaloniki, making it highly accessible.

Plans include artificial snow systems for consistent seasons.

With its perfect location and dedicated visitor base, Seli, Greece’s second-largest ski resort, is making waves. Tourists from Germany, Italy, and France, along with locals, flock to the slopes for recreation.

President Apostolos Meliopoulos shared that the resort opened on December 19 and has been bustling with activity ever since. “This season, weather has been on our side,” Meliopoulos said.

Metsovo: A Rising Star in Winter and Beyond

Key Highlights:

Anilio Ski Resort accommodates 2,500 visitors daily.

Focused on attracting tourists year-round through cultural festivals.

Boosts local economy by increasing demand for restaurants, hotels, and ski shops.

Metsovo’s Anilio Ski Resort is Greece’s newest winter destination, with six advanced lifts. “We’re transitioning into an all-year tourist magnet,” shared Vasilis Tzoumakas, the resort’s manager. “Events like last summer’s Anilio Park Festival filled local accommodations at peak capacity.”

2024’s weather has been a blessing for the Greek winter tourism sector, ensuring packed slopes and bustling accommodations. Even ferry passengers heading to mountainous regions have surged, marking an uptick in seasonal travel.

Χειμερινός τουρισμός: Ρεκόρ επισκεπτών στα χιονοδρομικά κέντρα της Ελλάδας