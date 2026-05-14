A rescue operation was launched today in the Cyclameno Gorge (also known as Agios Georgios or Vantes) after a hiker suffered a leg fracture.

Rescue teams were deployed to the area between the villages of Vantes and Aletrouvari to extract the immobilized woman from the trail.

The incident occurred in a gorge known for its manageable difficulty, typically a one-to-two-hour trek favored for its lush shade and river pools.

Emergency services worked through the afternoon to secure the victim and transport her to medical care.

Tucked away in the Kerameia region of Chania lies a verdant escape known by many names: the Cyclameno Gorge, the Vantes, or the Agios Georgios Gorge. It is a place where the air stays cool under the canopy of massive plane and cypress trees, and the Drakona River carves out small, quiet pools.

Gorge Fact Sheet & Geography

Alternative Names: Ahyiorgiotiko Gorge, Vantes Gorge.

Ahyiorgiotiko Gorge, Vantes Gorge. Elevation Change: Starts at Aletrouvari (300m), ends at Vantes (50m).

Starts at Aletrouvari (300m), ends at Vantes (50m). Hiking Time: 1 hour from Agios Georgios; 2 hours from Aletrouvari.

1 hour from Agios Georgios; 2 hours from Aletrouvari. Key Features: River originating from Drakona, towering plane trees, cypress groves, and seasonal water pools.

Not Always an Easy Hike

However, even in a gorge considered “easy” by local standards, the Cretan terrain can be deceptive. Earlier today, a hiking excursion turned into a medical emergency when a woman suffered a leg fracture, leaving her stranded on the rocky path.

The rescue operation was mobilized between the settlements of Aletrouvari and Vantes. While the trek is relatively short, taking roughly an hour from the village of Agios Georgios, the uneven riverbed and shaded, sometimes damp sections require focused footing. When the injury occurred, the victim was unable to continue, necessitating a coordinated effort by rescue forces to navigate the narrow sections of the gorge to reach her.

This incident highlights a truth often forgotten by casual trekkers: there is no such thing as a “minor” hike in Crete. The Cyclameno Gorge is a masterpiece of local biodiversity, starting at an altitude of 300 meters and descending gently to the 50-meter mark at Vantes. It offers a sensory shift from the dry heat of the coast to a humid, forest-like microclimate. It remains a stunning destination for those seeking the shade of the Kerameia foothills, provided one remembers that even under the beautiful cyclamens, the stones remain ancient and unforgiving.

Featured image courtesy Cretan Beaches.