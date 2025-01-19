Nexit App Provides Smarter Navigation for Global Travellers

The Nexit App changes how travellers plan their journeys. It’s available globally on iOS and Android, offering groundbreaking features for a fully tailored experience.

Users gain access to multi-layered search options that filter stops by what’s essential—brand, amenities, deals, and more. This allows for detailed route planning or real-time decisions without wasted effort.

What Makes the Nexit App Different?

Custom Searches Along Routes : Filter by brand, deals, or amenities for pinpoint stops.

: Filter by brand, deals, or amenities for pinpoint stops. TravMatch™ : Coordinate stops that suit multiple preferences in one spot.

: Coordinate stops that suit multiple preferences in one spot. City Mode : Locate multiple points of interest in one area.

: Locate multiple points of interest in one area. DealMatch : Save money with integrated coupons and discounts.

: Save money with integrated coupons and discounts. Membership Perks: Unlock loyalty benefits from popular organizations.

Smarter Stops with TravMatch™

The app’s TravMatch™ feature simplifies group travel or individual convenience. Need food, lodging, and EV charging all in one stop? It’s covered. TravMatch pinpoints spots where diverse needs come together, making road trips or city outings smoother for everyone involved.

City Mode – Unlock Exploration

Nexit helps travellers find locations that check off multiple boxes in urban environments. Looking for coffee, a bookstore, and lunch all nearby? City Mode presents optimized search results on a map, so users spend less time searching and more time exploring.

Save As You Go with DealMatch

Who doesn’t love a discount? DealMatch integrates coupons directly into searches, making savings effortless. With an expected $1.6 trillion in global mobile coupon use by 2030, Nexit puts that power in travellers’ hands.

Nexit also connects users with perks from major membership organizations like AAA, AARP, and Costco. Too often, these benefits go unused due to a lack of awareness. Nexit changes that by placing relevant deals right alongside navigation results.

Look for new partnerships with renowned brands in the coming months as Nexit expands its benefits to travellers worldwide.