The National Park of Samaria will remain closed until at least Saturday, May 16 , missing its traditional May 1st curtain-raiser by over two weeks.

, missing its traditional May 1st curtain-raiser by over two weeks. Specialists led by Professor Efthymis Lekkas are currently conducting high-tech autopsies, citing dangerous water levels and unstable terrain.

are currently conducting high-tech autopsies, citing dangerous water levels and unstable terrain. Restoration work is behind schedule due to severe winter damage and a rocky start to the spring weather.

For all the talk of strategic targets and leading the Mediterranean, the heart of the White Mountains isn’t quite ready for its close-up. The National Park of Samaria, Crete’s crown jewel for hikers, remains firmly under lock and key. According to reports from zarpanews.gr, the target date for a full opening—from both the Omalos (Xyloskalo) and Agia Roumeli entrances—is now slated for May 16.

A team of experts, spearheaded by Professor of Geology and natural disaster specialist Efthymis Lekkas, is currently in the midst of a critical site inspection. Their preliminary findings confirm what locals already feared: the gorge is still a wet environment.

High Water Levels: Torrents from the winter snowmelt are still coursing through the narrower sections.

Torrents from the winter snowmelt are still coursing through the narrower sections. Unstable Geologies: Recent storms have shifted rock faces, making several segments of the path unsafe for the 43 million tourists the Ministry is so eager to welcome.

Recent storms have shifted rock faces, making several segments of the path unsafe for the 43 million tourists the Ministry is so eager to welcome. Restoration Race: Teams are working to clear debris and repair bridges, but the Iron Gates are proving particularly stubborn this year.

This delay has ignited a fierce debate in Southern Crete. Local business owners, who rely entirely on the daily influx of hikers to sustain the economy of Agia Roumeli, are accusing the management agencies (OFYPEKA) of foot-dragging. They argue that restoration should have begun months ago.

On the other side, the scientific community remains firm: nature doesn’t follow a business plan. With drone surveys and risk assessments still in progress, the May 16 date is currently the best-case scenario. Until then, the hikers will have to wait, and the gorge will continue its slow transition into summer.