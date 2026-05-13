Dates: Friday, June 26 – Sunday, July 5, 2026

Time: 22:00 – 04:00 (Cretan time, so expect to stay late)

Entry: Free

Daily Bonus: A professional sommelier will be on-site every night to guide you through tastings of Liatiko (the local PDO) and Vidiano.

The 2026 edition of the Dafnes Wine Festival, organized by the Dafni Cultural Association, marks its 50th Anniversary , a landmark milestone for one of Crete’s longest-running cultural institutions.

, a landmark milestone for one of Crete’s longest-running cultural institutions. The festival has evolved from a local gathering into a province-wide beacon for Cretan hospitality, tradition, and the promotion of the Liatiko variety.

Organizers emphasize that this jubilee is a tribute to the community’s resilience and the preservation of authentic Cretan entertainment.

The Golden Jubilee of Joy

For half a century, this small corner of the Heraklion prefecture has served as the heartbeat of the Cretan summer, bridging generations through the simple, profound ritual of wine, music, and dance.

This 50th anniversary isn’t just about looking back at the black-and-white photos of the first celebrations in the 70s; it’s about the fact that the values haven’t changed. While the world outside has become digital and “fast-paced,” the Antamoma (the great gathering) in Dafnes remains a sanctuary of authenticity. It is a place where a five-year-old learning their first dance steps shares the floor with a grandfather who has attended all fifty festivals.

Official Music Lineup:

Date Headliner / Musician Why You Should Be There Fri, June 26 Nektarios Samolis Opening night with a powerhouse of the modern lyra. Sat, June 27 Giorgos Giakoumakis Saturday night energy for the first big weekend crowd. Sun, June 28 Kostis Saridakis Soulful Sunday vibes in the village square. Mon, June 29 Grigoris Samolis Keeping the momentum high for the start of the week. Tue, June 30 Giannis Spinthakis Authentic sounds to accompany your Liatiko. Wed, July 1 K. Kakoudakis & M. Petasakis The dynamic duo known for their rhythmic “mantinades.” Thu, July 2 Giorgis Papadakis A legend takes the stage—classic Crete at its finest. Fri, July 3 Giannis Smaragdakis Perfect for a Friday night dance session. Sat, July 4 Nikos Manioudakis The big Saturday show for the island’s youth. Sun, July 5 Manolis Alexakis The grand finale with a true master of the Cretan lyra.

Having Manolis Alexakis close the 50th-anniversary celebration on Sunday is a stroke of genius—his voice carries the weight of all those decades.