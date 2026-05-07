Another photo-op meeting between the Society for the Promotion of Antiquities and Vice-Regional Governor Ioannis Androulakis.

“Synergy,” “digital tools,” and “sustainable development” were hauled out for their annual airing.

While the suits enjoy the air conditioning, Lasithi’s world-class ruins continue to be reclaimed by goats and weeds.

A “positive atmosphere,” which is bureaucratic shorthand for “see you again in six months for the same conversation.”

If archaeological sites were preserved by the sheer volume of breath spent talking about them, Lasithi would be the best-preserved region on Earth. Instead, we are treated to the latest installment of a tired Cretan drama: The Official Meeting. This week’s stars included Vice-Regional Governor Ioannis Androulakis and the Society for the Promotion of Antiquities, gathering once again to “exchange views”. At the same time, the history they claim to protect slowly turns to gravel.

It is a scene played out in wood-paneled offices across the island. Men in crisp shirts lean over desks, nodding gravely at “proposals” for digital apps and better signage—amenities that the rest of the civilized world implemented twenty years ago, yet remain “revolutionary” concepts in the Lasithi administrative lexicon.

A Vocabulary of Avoidance

The press release from the meeting reads like a glossary of political procrastination.

“Examining Proposals”: The administrative equivalent of a black hole where good ideas go to die.

The administrative equivalent of a black hole where good ideas go to die. “Promoting Synergies”: A fancy way of saying “I’ll call you if I’m bored.”

A fancy way of saying “I’ll call you if I’m bored.” “Pillar of Sustainable Development”: A phrase used so often it has lost all meaning, much like the faded, unreadable information boards at most Lasithi sites.

The View from the Trenches (and the Weeds)

While the Vice-Governor and the Society’s board members—Messrs. Rovythakis, Manousakis, and Markakis—congratulate each other on a “positive atmosphere,” the reality on the ground remains stubbornly grim. Travelers who venture off the beaten path in Eastern Crete don’t find “digital tools.” They find locked gates with no schedules, paths that require a search-and-rescue team to navigate, and a total lack of basic respect for the stones that put this region on the map.

The Society wants “modern digital tools.” Perhaps they should start with a more radical technology: a weed-whacker. Or perhaps a signpost that doesn’t look like it survived a target practice session in the mountains.

Dialogue as a Destination

The meeting concluded with a “joint commitment to continue the dialogue.” In any other industry, a meeting that ends only in a commitment to have more meetings is considered a failure. In the Lasithi local government, it’s considered a productive Wednesday.

Until a visitor can actually walk into a site without an escort or a prayer, these meetings are nothing more than high-priced coffee breaks. The ruins of Lasithi have survived four thousand years of earthquakes, wars, and occupations; the question is whether they can survive another decade of “active support” from the people in charge.