Cooperation Agreement to Boost Cycling Tourism in Greece

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in Greece recently signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Energy, the Ministry of Tourism, the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE), and the nonprofit organization “Cities for Cycling.” Its mission? To support cycling tourism through the EuroVelo National Coordination Center.

Key officials attending the signing included:

Vasilis Oikonomou, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport

Elena Rapti, Deputy Minister of Tourism

Efthymios Bakoyiannis, Secretary General for Spatial Planning and Urban Environment

Dimitris Kafantaris, Secretary General of KEDE

Spiros Papageorgiou, Director of “Cities for Cycling”

This agreement highlights Greece’s three EuroVelo cycling routes, aiming to boost local economies, culture, and tourism. These plans align closely with Greece’s updated Road Traffic Code, ensuring a cohesive strategy.

“Expanding EuroVelo routes will foster sustainable tourism, local economic growth, and environmental preservation while offering visitors a unique way to explore Greece’s natural and cultural treasures,” said Deputy Minister of Tourism Elena Rapti.

Cycling tourists spend billions annually across Europe. Italy’s figures alone exceeded €4.6 billion last year. With its similar scenic and cultural appeal, Greece stands poised to tap into this growing market. Combine that with healthier travel alternatives and tight-knit cooperation between public and private entities, and the initiative has significant potential.

The officials signing the memorandum identified critical reasons justifying its purpose:

The plan sets a roadmap for developing national cycling strategies.

Partnerships aim to make cycling a core part of Greece’s travel identity.

Boosts the local economy by connecting rural and urban spots with global cycling networks.

Cycling tourism enhances travel offerings by blending nature, culture, and activity.

EuroVelo routes will open new experiences for visitors seeking unique tours.

Infrastructure upgrades will position Greece among Europe’s top bike-friendly destinations.

Improved signage and routes will draw visitors while reducing carbon footprints.

“The EuroVelo network offers a significant opportunity for cycling tourism and sustainable growth. Expanding Greece’s EuroVelo routes with unified signage will attract more visitors, offering them an environmentally friendly way to experience Greece. Cycling tourism is a fast-growing tourism category in Europe, generating billions yearly,” said Spiros Papageorgiou.

With this agreement, Greece strengthens its role in promoting sustainable tourism. Tourists enjoy enriching cycling adventures while benefiting the environment and local economies. As more investments enhance the EuroVelo network, Greece will become a premier destination for cycling enthusiasts from all over the world.