Greece Launches Intensified Hospitality Labor Inspections for Summer 2026

As Greece prepares for another explosive tourism season, labor inspectors are preparing for something else entirely: a nationwide crackdown on workplace violations hiding behind smiling hotel receptions and seaside tavernas, FlashNews.gr reported.

A “Hot” Summer Ahead for Greece’s Labor Market

The operational plan for 2026 includes 72,133 inspections nationwide, with inspectors heavily concentrated in tourist destinations and industries dependent on seasonal labor.

March alone saw:

6,951 inspections

€4.84 million in fines

The majority of violations again tied to the digital work card system

The digital work card already applies to:

Supermarkets

Banks

Industry

Retail

Tourism businesses

Restaurants and cafes

Security companies

Public utility organizations

Authorities are now expanding the system further into:

Private healthcare

Telecommunications

Cleaning services

Hair salons

Beauty centers

Despite slight improvements in recent years, labor violation rates remain remarkably high.

Violation rates reached 26.97% in 2025

Early 2026 figures show stabilization around 27.15%

Those numbers suggest that more than one in four inspected businesses still violate labor regulations in some form.

For Greece’s tourism industry, that statistic arrives at an uncomfortable moment. The country continues promoting record visitor arrivals, luxury hospitality growth, and expanding tourist infrastructure. Yet behind the polished marketing campaigns, inspectors appear increasingly determined to examine how the seasonal workforce powering that success is actually treated.

The Digital Work Card Becomes Greece’s New Workplace Battlefield

The digital work card was introduced as a way to monitor actual working hours in real time. In theory, it prevents employers from quietly stretching shifts into endless unpaid labor marathons. In practice, inspectors say many businesses are still trying to outsmart the system.

During the first three months of 2026 alone:

878 violations linked directly to the digital work card were recorded

Fines reached €3.79 million

Most violations appeared in tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors

Inspectors repeatedly encountered familiar patterns:

Workers clocking out digitally but continuing to work

Delayed card activation after employees had already started shifts

Early “departure” declarations hiding overtime hours

False break registrations while staff continued working

Employees reclassified as “partners” or “executives” to bypass regulations

For many seasonal workers, especially in tourism-heavy regions, these practices have become part of the unofficial rhythm of summer employment.

The Labor Inspectorate believes expanding automated cross-check systems will gradually reduce opportunities for manipulation. Still, the persistence of these tricks suggests many businesses continue gambling that speed, chaos, and understaffing during peak tourist months will overwhelm enforcement efforts.

Undeclared Work Still Shadows Greek Tourism

Undeclared and underdeclared labor remains another stubborn problem.

In the first quarter of 2026:

301 violations involving undeclared work were identified

Related fines approached €3.37 million

Another 485 violations involved unpaid salaries, benefits, or accrued wages

Associated fines exceeded €1.29 million

Authorities warn that undeclared labor damages both workers and the national insurance system. Employees lose protections, pension contributions disappear into the void, and legal working hours become almost impossible to enforce.

The issue becomes especially visible during Greece’s summer tourism rush, when businesses scramble for staff faster than regulations can keep up.

In some tourist hotspots, temporary workers arrive with dreams of island life and quickly discover fourteen-hour shifts, missing overtime payments, and “creative” scheduling practices hiding beneath the postcard scenery.