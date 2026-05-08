Particulate matter PM10 levels are predicted to exceed the 50 μg/m3 safety threshold, peaking on Sunday, May 10.

Vulnerable groups, including children and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions, are advised to limit outdoor physical activity.

High-protection masks (FFP2, N95) are recommended for those working outdoors, while residents should keep windows and doors sealed.

Regional health and environment authorities have issued a formal alert, warning that air quality will likely be compromised starting Saturday, May 9.

According to the “SKHEDIA” air pollution monitoring network—a collaboration between the Region of Crete, the University of Crete, and the Technical University of Crete—forecasting models indicate that PM10 particles will exceed 50 μg/m3. The phenomenon is expected to reach its peak on Sunday, potentially creating the hazy, visibility-reducing conditions that characterize these North African air transfers.

Staying Safe

While the dust is a natural occurrence, the Ministry of Health emphasizes that it poses real risks, particularly for sensitive populations.

Vulnerable Groups: Adults with respiratory or heart issues, and children with asthma or similar conditions, should avoid intense physical exertion, especially outdoors.

Adults with respiratory or heart issues, and children with asthma or similar conditions, should avoid intense physical exertion, especially outdoors. Respiratory Protection: For those who must remain outside, high-filtration masks such as FFP2, N95, or KN95 are effective at blocking particles as small as 0,3 μm.

For those who must remain outside, high-filtration masks such as FFP2, N95, or KN95 are effective at blocking particles as small as 0,3 μm. Indoor Air Quality: Authorities recommend keeping windows and doors tightly shut to prevent dust infiltration. If you have an air purifier, ensure the filters are clean and keep it running throughout the weekend.

Vital Statistics

Composition: Mineral dust and iron-rich compounds.

Mineral dust and iron-rich compounds. Particle Size: Less than 10 μm.

Less than 10 μm. Peak Intensity: May through September.

May through September. Concentration Spikes: Often exceeding 50-100 μg/m3.

The Sahara doesn’t just send sand; it sends PM10, mineral particles smaller than 10 μm in diameter. Because of their microscopic size, these grains stay suspended in the atmosphere for thousands of miles. Once they descend, they don’t just linger—they dominate. In southern Europe, it is common to see PM10 levels double or even triple within a single 24-hour window, overwhelming local air quality sensors.

While these particles are slightly larger than the notorious PM2.5, they are no less aggressive. The mineral composition, heavy with iron and other earth-bound compounds, acts as an irritant to the throat and eyes. For those with respiratory vulnerabilities, the arrival of a dust cloud means an immediate onset of coughing, labored breathing, and triggered asthma attacks.

Environmental agencies track these events through ambient air quality sensors, watching for the telltale signature of high-concentration mineral matter. As the dust moves, it creates a palpable weight in the air, a reminder that the desert is never as far away as it seems.