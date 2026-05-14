Crete at the Center of a New Saharan Dust Wave 

Crete will see the highest concentrations of Saharan dust on Saturday, accompanied by a temperature spike.

On Saturday, the country splits into two zones—the north and west will face storms and rain, while the south (including Crete) deals with haze and mud-showers.

Sunday marks the beginning of the retreat for the dust as atmospheric instability moves east.

Expect a return to normalcy with significantly improved air quality and only minor afternoon clouds.

Meteorologist Klearchos Marousakis warns that Greece is entering a phase of atmospheric instability that will peak this Saturday. For those on Crete, this means a familiar, copper-toned horizon and gritty residue on every outdoor surface. Two barometric lows are playing a tug-of-war across the Mediterranean; one pulling heat and sand from the North African coast, while the other brings rain and thunderstorms to the Greek mainland.

The result for the south is a “mud-shower” cocktail. On Friday and Saturday, the air will feel thick as dust levels rise well above the norm. While the central and northern parts of the country brace for lightning and possible hail, Crete will mostly be simmering in the dust-laden warm front.

The silver lining arrives late Sunday. As the barometric pressure shifts, the dust plume is forecasted to move toward Cyprus, finally venting the stagnant air over the Aegean. By Monday afternoon, the heavy atmosphere should be a memory, replaced by the typical Cretan clarity, though a few stray showers might still linger over the island’s mountainous spine.

Weather Data & Timeline