Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni addressed the Mare Med III Conference (May 11-13) in Athens, and spoke about the strategic success story of Greek-Israeli tourism.

(May 11-13) in Athens, and spoke about the strategic success story of Greek-Israeli tourism. Greece set a new historical record in 2024 (and 2025) with over 43 million visitors and revenues exceeding €23.5 billion .

and revenues exceeding . The Minister’s roadmap for the future includes investment in specialized infrastructure like marinas, wellness centers, and diving parks.

Fresh from her conquest of London, Olga Kefalogianni took center stage at the Mare Med III Conference in Athens this week to remind the Eastern Mediterranean who, exactly, is driving the bus. Casting Greece and Israel as the protagonists of the region’s future, the Minister described a relationship built on “deep historical roots”—though in modern terms, that “cultural proximity” translates largely into hundreds of thousands of Israeli travelers filling Greek hotel beds and a steady stream of global Jewish heritage tourism.

The numbers she presented were, in her words, a testament to an established global power. With 43 million visitors and a record-shattering €23.5 billion in revenue, the Minister isn’t just riding a wave; she’s claiming to have built the ocean.

The Quest for ‘Global Reference’ Status

But why stop at records? Kefalogianni’s clear ambition is for Greece to transcend being a mere holiday destination and become a global point of reference for quality and sustainability.

“Our ambition is clear. We do not just want Greece to remain one of the most loved destinations in the world. We want Greece to become a global point of reference for quality, authenticity, hospitality, and sustainable tourism development,” said Kefalogianni, addressing the forum.

To achieve this lofty goal of authenticity, the government is leaning into a high-tech, high-infrastructure strategy. The plan involves:

Infrastructure Expansion: Strategic investments in marinas, ski resorts, and wellness centers (presumably to help locals recover from the stress of the 43 million visitors).

Strategic investments in marinas, ski resorts, and wellness centers (presumably to help locals recover from the stress of the 43 million visitors). A Digital Leap: A push for digital transformation and new technologies to upgrade the travel experience—because nothing says authentic Greek hospitality like an AI-managed check-in at a diving park.

A push for digital transformation and new technologies to upgrade the travel experience—because nothing says authentic Greek hospitality like an AI-managed check-in at a diving park. Regional Dominance: Using tourism as a diplomatic bridge to cement Greece’s role as the primary hub connecting the Mediterranean to the wider global market.

To conclude, the Minister sustains that Greece is creating an increasingly attractive environment for investment. The country is also actively investing in infrastructure such as marinas, ski resorts, wellness centers, and diving parks, as well as in digital transformation and new technologies, to upgrade the travel experience and strengthen Greece’s international presence as a modern and quality destination.