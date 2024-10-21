First Metro Line in Thessaloniki Debuts November 30

Thessaloniki’s main metro line debuts on November 30.

13 strategically placed stations promise efficiency and coverage.

The projected daily passenger count stands at 254,000.

Driverless trains ensure smooth operation.

In the heart of Thessaloniki, an ambitious transport project culminates on November 30, when the primary metro line swings into action. This new line stretches 9.6 kilometres and has 13 stops, each carefully chosen to ease travel along the city’s bustling central axis. Five of the 13 stations have been designed as museums, showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Prominent locations like Venizelos and Agias Sofias are now seamlessly connected, offering a fresh route for the anticipated 254,000 daily commuters. Each train, running at intervals of 2.5 minutes, redefines the rhythm of urban movement. Though the trains are driverless, a human attendant remains present for an added layer of security.

With sophisticated features, safety, a prime consideration, is assured. Platform screen doors stand guard, forbidding unintended access to the tracks. High-definition surveillance cameras vigilantly oversee every corner, ensuring real-time monitoring. Advanced emergency braking systems add another tier of protection, making this transit network both high-tech and user-friendly.

Final touches to construction and restoration persist, ensuring the metro’s readiness for the inaugural journey. Rigorous daily test runs forge reliability, positioning the system as a stalwart guardian against traffic woes. Predictions suggest a significant reduction of 57,000 vehicles clogging the streets once the extension towards Kalamaria is completed by late 2025.