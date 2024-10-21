Marriott Unveils Connect Responsibly for Sustainable Events

Marriott International has introduced Connect Responsibly, a new initiative to incorporate sustainable practices into events hosted at Marriott Bonvoy hotels. This program provides meeting organizers with the tools to assess and manage their events’ environmental footprint.

Sustainability Integration

Connect Responsibly equips event planners with Meeting Impact Reports, enabling a comprehensive understanding of an event’s carbon and water usage. These reports consolidate information on sustainability measures executed at the venue and compute the event’s environmental footprint using acknowledged industry methodologies. Set for worldwide implementation by the end of October, these reports will be accessible in 11 different languages, depending on the location.

Carbon Offset Opportunities

Aligned with South Pole, a leader in environmental asset creation, Marriott is presenting clients the option to select from an array of verified carbon offset ventures. Customers can use the South Pole’s online platform to purchase carbon credits, enhancing their event’s sustainability.

Erika Alexander, Marriott’s Chief Global Officer, emphasizes the essence of in-person gatherings, noting that integrating sustainability elevates the experience.

There is nothing like connecting in person, and doing so responsibly makes it that much better. With the Connect Responsibly program, we are giving our meetings and events customers options to better understand the impacts of their meetings as we collectively strive to create a more resilient future for travel.

Ongoing Sustainability Commitment

As Marriott remains committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, it has established the Climate Action Program, focusing on property-specific carbon reduction strategies. Marriott’s majority stake in hospitality reflects its ambition to attain science-based emissions targets by April 2024, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Supporting Serve 360

Connect Responsibly is part of Marriott’s larger dedication to sustainability through its Serve 360 platform, which aims to ensure the company is creatively beneficial in all directions. One can explore Marriott’s dedicated sustainability platform for further insights into Marriott’s Serve 360 impacts.

Tammy Routh, Senior VP of Global Sales, affirms that Connect Responsibly extends Marriott’s sustainable initiatives, propelling the company towards a greener hospitality future.