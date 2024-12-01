9 Fascinating Things to Know About the Thessaloniki Metro

Thessaloniki now boasts something rare. Its local metro doubles as a walkable history lesson, giving every passenger a glimpse into the city’s storied past. No other metro in the world can claim this unique blend of urban transit and archaeological wonder—a point of pride for both residents and visitors. The metro opened with free travel from Saturday, 30 November, to Tuesday, 3 December.

The metro that took over a century to launch: The idea for the Thessaloniki Metro first surfaced over a century ago. However, it wasn’t until 1976 that the city saw its first budget allocation for exploratory excavation work. Actual construction didn’t begin until 2003, making this a project with some serious delays. A hidden world beneath the streets: As work on the metro advanced, nearly 300,000 artefacts were uncovered during excavation. These included Roman roads, ancient Greek burial sites, water systems, mosaics, and inscriptions. The excavation covered 3,560 square meters, with the primary archaeological display occupying 1,260 square meters. The findings span multiple eras, showcasing Thessaloniki’s long history—from its foundations during the Hellenistic period in 316 BC under Cassander through its Roman expansion to later developments. These artefacts tell the story of the city’s growth and connection to the sea. Archaeology meets engineering: The metro construction didn’t just involve tunnelling—it also required careful removal, preservation, and reinstallation of artefacts. The solution found for preserving and showcasing many of these finds is considered a groundbreaking achievement. Officials highlighted this approach as a global example of how modern infrastructure can coexist with archaeological treasures. Displaying history underground: Venizelou Station is now home to a 1,260-square-meter archaeological site that includes a section of a marble-paved Roman road. It allows passengers to walk through history during their commute. Thousands of other objects from the excavations are showcased throughout the metro’s 13 stations. The price tag: Bringing this historic project to life wasn’t cheap. Archaeological efforts alone cost €132.6 million, while the entire metro has racked up a bill of €3 billion for its initial 9.6-kilometer line. Delays and controversy: Getting the metro on track was no small feat. In 2019, the project was in limbo, grappling with significant delays. Political debates and legal disputes, particularly concerning the preservation of artefacts, further complicated progress. Government officials ultimately approved the temporary removal and later reinstallation of key findings, which proved effective in keeping the project moving forward. The official launch: The metro launched on November 30, with driverless trains and platform screen doors at all 13 stations. Passengers enjoy modern transit and get up close to the city’s fascinating history. No ordinary commuter experience: Every metro rider gets an instant connection to Thessaloniki’s centuries-old story. The design integrates the archaeological remains into the daily rhythms of urban life. A historic feat: Officials, including the Greek Minister of Culture, have praised the Thessaloniki metro as unprecedented. During an inaugural visit, the prime minister emphasized this fusion of infrastructure and archaeology as a hallmark moment for the city, calling it a source of pride for Thessaloniki’s residents and visitors.

Thessaloniki Metro will bring major changes to this congested Greek city, cutting daily traffic by 57,000 cars and serving around 254,000 passengers. Plans are in place to expand the metro eastward with five more stations in 2025.

And yet, the inauguration of the new metro didn’t go as smoothly as planned.

A Shiny New Metro With Leaky Ceilings

The long-awaited Thessaloniki Metro finally opened, but not without raising eyebrows. Despite being touted as “Europe’s best metro,” glaring issues are already evident. Among the most embarrassing? Ceilings that leak in three stations forcing staff to scramble for buckets during the grand opening.

The CEO of Elliniko Metro S.A., Nikos Koureta, celebrated the opening with the phrase, “We did it, guys!” However, many attendees were left wondering how such an expensive and hyped project started off so poorly.

Is it too much to expect professionalism and better management of public funds? Residents don’t think so. This isn’t just nitpicking; it’s calling for accountability. After all, how can a rail system meant to symbolize progress open under such humiliating conditions?

No Cell Signal, Modern Metro?

To make matters worse, riders can’t even get a phone signal. Yes, in an era where connectivity is essential, the metro apparently rushed to open without securing mobile network coverage. How exactly does this qualify as “state-of-the-art” when passengers find themselves digitally cut off the minute they board?

“If they had spent as much time on infrastructure as they did on PR stunts and logo contracts, maybe we’d have a proper metro,” one frustrated local remarked. It’s a valid point. It’s hard to ignore how priorities seem skewed.

Clean and Beautiful—But Don’t Get Too Comfortable

Speaking to ERT3, Nikos Denes, deputy director of Elliniko Metro S.A., doubled down on the metro’s “jewel” status. He explained that food, drinks, and even trash bins will be forbidden inside stations as a safety precaution. “It’s about keeping it clean and ensuring security. Let’s all chip in to maintain this beauty,” Denes said. Admirable sentiment, but clean ceilings would be a great place to start.