Parliament Clash Over Hotel Worker Taxation

A heated debate took place in Parliament between KKE MP Manolis Syntychakis and Deputy Minister of National Economy, D. Markopoulos, regarding the taxation of seasonal hotel workers.

Syntychakis argued that low wages combined with the taxation of unemployment benefits push many seasonal workers just over the €10,000 tax-free threshold, forcing them to pay taxes they previously avoided.

He condemned the policy as a “class-based” approach, claiming it effectively claws back unemployment benefits while large hotel groups enjoy tax breaks despite record profits.

The MP highlighted the harsh reality for workers—exhausting hours and intense labor—and demanded the restoration of the 13th and 14th salary, a 7-hour/5-day/35-hour workweek, and an increased tax-free threshold.

Markopoulos defended the current tax framework, citing existing laws and claiming the government has reduced tax burdens.

He invoked “fiscal constraints” and dismissed opposition proposals as uncosted, arguing they threaten fiscal stability and the tourism sector.

The Ministry maintained that its policies aim to balance the growth of tourism businesses with the satisfaction of employees, a claim the opposition rejected as disconnected from the reality of the sector.