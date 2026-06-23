Greece Enters Global Competitive Sailing with Hellenic RS21 Sailing League

The Yacht Club of Greece (Ναυτικός Όμιλος Ελλάδος – ΝΟΕ) and Grivalia have officially launched the Hellenic RS21 Sailing League, a new competitive institution designed to leverage Greece’s natural maritime advantages to attract international sailing talent.

“Our goal is to build an institution that will attract athletes and teams from all over the world and place Greece on the global map of competitive sailing,” said George Chryssikos, Chairman & CEO of Grivalia.

The league debuts its first season with a series of three high-standard regattas. The competition is built around a fleet of six RS21 keelboats, which are being introduced to Greece for the first time.

Regatta Schedule (2026): June 28–29: One&Only Aesthesis, Athenian Riviera. September 5–6: One&Only Aesthesis, Athenian Riviera. October 17–18: Yacht Club of Greece.



The RS21 is a modern, four-person keelboat. They are notable for their high performance, ease of handling, eco-friendly construction, and the option for electric propulsion, aligning with green sailing trends.

For Grivalia, this initiative is a strategic investment in promoting Greece on the international stage.

Stratis Andreadis, Race Director of the Yacht Club of Greece, stated that the initiative—supported by a donation from Club members—aims to provide the most accessible, beautiful, and modern way for people to engage with competitive sailing.