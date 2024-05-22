Thessaloniki Metro Opens in November

Northern Greece’s bustling port city of Thessaloniki eagerly awaits the inaugural run of its highly anticipated metro system. After years of anticipation and setbacks, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that the metro’s main line, spanning 13 stations, will commence operations in November. Furthermore, a 4.8km extension comprising five additional stops towards the Kalamaria district is scheduled for completion by the latter half of 2025.

In six months from now, we will deliver to the citizens of Thessaloniki, but also to visitors the most modern and certainly the most beautiful metro in Europe. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos

Thessaloniki Metro to Serve Over 675000 Commuters by 2040

Mitsotakis lauded the metro’s impending launch, hailing it as a long-overdue reality for a city that has endured unfulfilled expectations. According to Elliniko Metro SA, once the Kalamaria extension is operational, the Thessaloniki metro will serve 313,000 commuters daily, alleviating traffic congestion in the city centre by removing an estimated 57,000 vehicles from the roads and significantly reducing carbon emissions.

The ambitious subway project envisions an expansive network spanning two lines and 44 stations by 2040, seamlessly connecting the broader Thessaloniki metropolitan area and catering to a projected 678,000 daily passengers.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras underscored the metro’s significance, describing it as a landmark project. The initial phase, slated for November, is expected to serve 191,000 commuters daily.

Five of the 13 stations have been designed as museums, showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage. Staikouras highlighted the Venizelos metro station as a unique architectural marvel, seamlessly integrating the most significant archaeological site into a cutting-edge public transport project.