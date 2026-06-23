Greece Has New Deadlines for Ski Resort Upgrades

The Greek Ministry of Tourism has modified the implementation timelines for investment plans under the “Mountain Tourism” sub-project, specifically regarding the upgrading of ski resort facilities.

These projects are co-financed by the EU’s NextGeneration EU program.

All project completions and final payment requests must be submitted by June 30, 2026 .

. The project start date is now officially set as the date of approval for the investment plan, and there is a strict 10-day window following this approval for the first legal commitment to be finalized.

There are government announcements.

Then there are government announcements so magnificently bureaucratic that by the end, you’ve forgotten what the first sentence was about.

This week’s champion comes courtesy of the Ministry of Tourism, which proudly informed the nation that it has… adjusted the timetable for previously approved timetables concerning approved investment plans under Subproject SUB2 of Action 16931 within Contract S1 of the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

If you understood that without rereading it three times, congratulations. You probably write EU funding applications for a living.

The announcement goes on to explain that Paragraph 5 has been modified regarding certain elements of approved investment plans concerning project implementation schedules.

Translated into ordinary human language:

“Some deadlines have changed.”

That’s it.

Instead, readers are treated to a glorious parade of administrative poetry:

the project completion date,

the first payment request date,

the last payment request date,

the approval date,

the legal commitment date,

and several other dates that appear to be passionately dating each other.

The Ministry also carefully informs us that the project’s starting date is… the day the project starts.

Thank goodness they clarified that.

One particularly breathtaking sentence explains that the first legal commitment must occur from the project’s start until ten days later, which coincides with the deadline for accepting the approval decision regarding the approved investment plan under the relevant action.

By this point, even the commas are asking for annual leave.

The funniest part is that the actual news could have fit into a single paragraph:

The Ministry of Tourism has extended and adjusted the implementation deadlines for approved mountain tourism and ski resort investment projects financed through the Recovery Fund.

Done.

Twenty words.

Instead, Greece once again reminds us that bureaucracy is not merely an administrative system. It is a literary genre.

Somewhere, a civil servant probably spent three weeks polishing this masterpiece before proudly announcing, “Yes… now nobody will understand it.”