Historic Expedition to Kolymbari Expected to Test Human Endurance

Pack water. Wear sensible shoes. Dress lightly. Notify your loved ones.

The Municipality of Platanias has officially announced what may become one of Crete’s most demanding outdoor adventures: a 2-kilometer hike through Kolymbari.

Authorities are taking no chances.

Participants are strongly advised to carry water, wear appropriate footwear, and avoid dressing like they’re climbing Everest in January. Veterans of previous expeditions report that, after walking nearly twenty minutes at a leisurely pace, some hikers experienced the unmistakable sensation of… having gone for a walk.

The route begins at the Diktynna Guesthouse before leading explorers to four German occupation bunkers built through forced labor during World War II—a genuinely fascinating and important historical stop that deserves a visit. From there, walkers continue to the historic Monastery of Gonia and the Orthodox Academy of Crete before heroically returning to where they started.

The greatest obstacle?

Approximately 50 scattered steps.

Yes, fifty.

Not fifty flights. Just fifty individual steps, strategically dispersed along uneven ground to keep everyone humble.

Medical support will be provided by the Red Cross, which is reassuring, although statistically speaking, the greatest risk may still be someone forgetting where they left their car keys.

To be fair, the municipality deserves credit for maintaining these historical trails and encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore Crete’s cultural heritage. Better to remind people to bring water than to have someone attempt the excursion wearing flip-flops after spending all afternoon at the beach.

Still, one cannot help imagining the promotional trailer:

“On June 27… ordinary citizens will attempt… two whole kilometers. Will they reach the monastery? Will they survive the fifty steps? Will someone pack enough water? Find out at 6:30 p.m.”

In all seriousness, it sounds like a lovely evening walk through one of Western Crete’s most interesting historical landscapes. Just don’t forget your bottle of water.