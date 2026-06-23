Members of Parliament from PASOK have called on the Ministries of National Economy, Finance, and Tourism to revise the Tourism for All 2026-2027 program, arguing that its current rules continue to exclude many people with disabilities, chronic illnesses, and rare diseases.

The parliamentary question was submitted by Lassithi MP and PASOK Tourism spokesperson Katerina Spyridakis, with the support of Rania Thraskia, PASOK’s spokesperson on Mental Health, and Petros Pappas, the party’s spokesperson for People with Disabilities and Vulnerable Social Groups.

The initiative follows concerns raised by the National Confederation of Disabled People (ESAmeA), which welcomed several improvements to the program but warned that significant barriers remain for many potential beneficiaries.

The MPs argue that access to holidays and tourism is not a luxury but a fundamental social right closely linked to inclusion, dignity, mental well-being, and quality of life. They note that this principle is protected by both the Greek Constitution and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Financial Support Alone Is Not Enough.

While acknowledging that the program’s financial support has increased to €400 during the high tourist season and €600 during the low season, the lawmakers say the higher vouchers still fall short of covering the additional costs many people with disabilities face.

These expenses often include accessible accommodation, specialized transportation, companion travel, and other disability-related needs, all of which have become even more expensive amid rising living costs.

Key Changes Requested

The parliamentary question asks the government to consider several amendments to make the program genuinely inclusive, including:

Expanding eligibility to include everyone with a disability rating of 50% or higher .

. Increasing financial assistance to reflect the additional costs associated with disability.

Exempting people with disabilities from the lottery system used to allocate vouchers.

Allowing support for accompanying carers or assistants when travel assistance is essential.

Removing rules that disadvantage families with more than one member who has a disability.

Families Left Behind

One of the strongest criticisms concerns a provision in the current Joint Ministerial Decision that allows disability status to be used only once—either by the disabled person or by a parent applying on behalf of a disabled child.

According to the MPs and ESAmeA, this rule unfairly excludes households with multiple family members who have disabilities, despite these families often facing the greatest financial and practical challenges.

They also argue that failing to assist necessary companions effectively prevents many eligible people from using the program at all.

The lawmakers have asked the responsible ministers to respond to eight specific issues, including whether they intend to amend the current regulations, broaden eligibility, increase financial support, eliminate the lottery requirement for people with disabilities, provide better support for families with multiple disabled members, and formally recognize the need for accompanying carers.

The MPs conclude that a program carrying the title “Tourism for All” should ensure that people with disabilities, chronic or rare illnesses, and their families are able to participate on equal terms rather than face barriers that continue to limit access to travel and holidays.