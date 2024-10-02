Thessaloniki Metro Opening Marred by Ticketing Challenges

After nearly two decades, the much-awaited Thessaloniki Metro will welcome its first passengers on November 30. However, a pressing problem threatens its debut: the ticketing system is not ready because officials missed crucial deadlines for acquiring ticket rolls.

Without tickets, the November 30, 2024 opening will likely not happen or face delays.

To solve the issues, authorities tried using a February 2021 contract for bus tickets and smart passes to deliver 2.7 million paper tickets and 100,000 plastic cards.

However, the Court of Audit halted this approach, determining that the metro’s launch needed to be more urgent to bypass proper bidding procedures, especially given the large order.

Consequently, the Thessaloniki Transport Authority and Information Society SA, the agencies responsible for public transport and managing the tender, respectively, have contested this decision in court.

Even if the appeal succeeds, uncertainty persists about whether the ticket-printing firm can meet the deadline for adjustments in coordination with the metro launch.

The ambitious subway project envisions an expansive network spanning two lines and 44 stations by 2040, seamlessly connecting the broader Thessaloniki metropolitan area and catering to a projected 678,000 daily passengers.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras underscored the metro’s significance, describing it as a landmark project. The initial phase, slated for November, is expected to serve 191,000 commuters daily.

Five of the 13 stations have been designed as museums, showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage. Staikouras highlighted the Venizelos metro station as a unique architectural marvel, seamlessly integrating the most significant archaeological site into a cutting-edge public transport project.