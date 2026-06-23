National Bank of Greece and POX Launch Strategic Partnership for Hoteliers

In a move to support the financial resilience and operational growth of the Greek tourism sector, the National Bank of Greece (NBG) and the Panhellenic Federation of Hoteliers (POX/ΠΟΞ) have announced a strategic partnership.

The agreement, born from direct dialogue with hotel owners, addresses the specific challenges faced by over 10,000 businesses—most of which operate as small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs)—by offering a unified Business Banking framework.

“We approach the hotel sector with a customer-centric philosophy. Through a modern, outward-looking, and advisory Business Banking model, we offer specialized solutions tailored to every hotelier, with a particular focus on SMEs,” said Konstantinos Kanavos, Head of Business Banking & Key Accounts at NBG.

The NBG is rolling out a suite of banking solutions tailored to the daily operational and strategic needs of hotel enterprises:

Financial flexibility: Preferred pricing on financing, with loan terms of up to 20 years and grace periods of up to 18 months.

Preferred pricing on financing, with loan terms of up to 20 years and grace periods of up to 18 months. Liquidity support: Access to up to €70,000 via “POS Financing” without requiring collateral.

Access to up to via “POS Financing” without requiring collateral. Operational savings: 50% reduction on fees for incoming and outgoing wire transfers via Internet Banking. Preferred POS transaction clearing rates starting from 0.60% . 30% discount on guarantee letter issuance fees.

Specialized support: Discounted financing evaluation fees and preferential rates for payroll and group employee insurance programs.

Beyond financial tools, NBG has launched a specialized communication hub dedicated exclusively to hotel enterprises. This hub provides personalized advisory services, ranging from daily operations management to long-term strategic investment planning. This support is further bolstered by the Bank’s nationwide network of branches.