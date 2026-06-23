National Bank of Greece and POX Launch Strategic Partnership for Hoteliers

In a move to support the financial resilience and operational growth of the Greek tourism sector, the National Bank of Greece (NBG) and the Panhellenic Federation of Hoteliers (POX/ΠΟΞ) have announced a strategic partnership.
The agreement, born from direct dialogue with hotel owners, addresses the specific challenges faced by over 10,000 businesses—most of which operate as small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs)—by offering a unified Business Banking framework.
“We approach the hotel sector with a customer-centric philosophy. Through a modern, outward-looking, and advisory Business Banking model, we offer specialized solutions tailored to every hotelier, with a particular focus on SMEs,” said Konstantinos Kanavos, Head of Business Banking & Key Accounts at NBG.
The NBG is rolling out a suite of banking solutions tailored to the daily operational and strategic needs of hotel enterprises:
- Financial flexibility: Preferred pricing on financing, with loan terms of up to 20 years and grace periods of up to 18 months.
- Liquidity support: Access to up to €70,000 via “POS Financing” without requiring collateral.
- Operational savings:
- 50% reduction on fees for incoming and outgoing wire transfers via Internet Banking.
- Preferred POS transaction clearing rates starting from 0.60%.
- 30% discount on guarantee letter issuance fees.
- Specialized support: Discounted financing evaluation fees and preferential rates for payroll and group employee insurance programs.
Beyond financial tools, NBG has launched a specialized communication hub dedicated exclusively to hotel enterprises. This hub provides personalized advisory services, ranging from daily operations management to long-term strategic investment planning. This support is further bolstered by the Bank’s nationwide network of branches.