New Thessaloniki Metro Stations to Display Ancient Archaeological Artefacts

The Thessaloniki Metro follows the path of one of the city’s main ancient streets. Flanked by columns and arcades, this road was 16 meters wide and central to the ancient city’s layout. It began at the Golden Gate, known today as Vardari Square. It extended to the Kassandreotiki Gate, now situated near Syntrivani Square.



Excavations for the metro stations in these key areas revealed significant archaeological remains. These findings span various historical periods, mainly from sections outside the city’s main gates, where ancient cemeteries were also located.



The construction of other stations within Thessaloniki’s historical centre uncovered additional artefacts. Stations like Venizelou and Agia Sofia are located at prominent sites of the ancient city, exposing layers of urban life from different eras. According to estimates, the metro project has facilitated the most extensive archaeological excavation in Northern Greece, covering 20,000 square meters. Approximately 300,000 artefacts have been unearthed, with the archaeological work costing €132.6 million.



Due to the richness of such findings, the metro construction faced significant delays. Tunnel digging went deeper than initially planned to preserve these discoveries, increasing project costs. The total expenditure for the metro has reached €3 billion for the initial 9.6-kilometer line. Government officials announced that the first line, with 13 stations, driverless trains, and platform screen doors, will open on November 30.





Selected artefacts will be showcased within the underground metro network, integrating history with public infrastructure. For the Venizelou station, the Ministry of Culture and the Central Archaeological Council (KAS) approved removing and reinstalling certain key antiquities. These processes are already underway to ensure their preservation and inclusion in the final infrastructure.