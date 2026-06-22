The Fencing Around the Lions’ Fountain Has Been Taken Down

Following significant pushback from local business leaders, tourism associations, and residents, the perimeter fencing surrounding the historic Morosini Fountain (Lions’ Fountain) in the heart of Heraklion was dismantled today.

While the fountain is now visible, the structure’s physical reality remains a point of contention. The initial enclosure was installed as part of a technical mandate to perform necessary maintenance on the 17th-century monument. By removing the fencing, the immediate restoration efforts have been effectively halted.

The municipal decision to defer these repairs until September 1, 2026, presents a stark trade-off:

Proponents of the removal argued that shielding the fountain during peak tourism months would disrupt the economic vitality of the surrounding historic district.

By pushing the work to the autumn, the city effectively places the monument’s physical upkeep on hold, leaving the stone to endure the remainder of the high-traffic season without the intended intervention.

The current situation invites a more critical look at how we treat our history. Is the fountain simply being saved for a post-tourist season, or is it being left in a state of suspended animation? While the “Lions” are once again accessible to the gaze of every passerby, the lack of immediate work suggests that, for now, the aesthetic of the city takes precedence over the technical longevity of the landmark.

As September approaches, the question remains: will the city follow through with the required intervention, or will the “postponement” become a convenient narrative for continued inaction? For now, the city’s heart is visible, but its structural needs remain buried beneath the surface.