Argophilia

Αργοφιλία: For the love of the journey.

French Tourist Injured During Disembarkation at Heraklion Port

- June 22nd, 2026 10:22 am

A 70-year-old French tourist was hospitalized after sustaining a leg injury during disembarkation from a leisure boat at the Port of Heraklion.

A 70-year-old French tourist was hospitalized after sustaining a leg injury during disembarkation from a leisure boat at the Port of Heraklion.

  • A 70-year-old French national sustained an injury to her right lower limb while disembarking from a professional leisure craft at the Port of Heraklion yesterday.
  • The Heraklion Port Authority was notified in the afternoon. The passenger was transported via EKAB ambulance to the Venizeleio-Pananeio General Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.
  • The Central Port Authority of Heraklion has initiated a preliminary investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The official statement issued by the Hellenic Coast Guard confirms the timeline and the nature of the event:

“During the afternoon hours of yesterday, the Port Authority of Heraklion was informed of the injury of a 70-year-old foreign national (French citizen), a passenger on a professional leisure vessel that had docked at the port of Heraklion.

Specifically, the 70-year-old was injured in her right lower limb during the process of disembarking from the ship. The injured party was received by an EKAB ambulance vehicle and transported to the ‘Venizeleio-Pananeio’ General Hospital for further medical care.

A preliminary investigation is being conducted by the Central Port Authority of Heraklion.”

About Manuel Santos

Manuel began his journey as a lifeguard on Sant Sebastià Beach and later worked as a barista—two roles that deepened his love for coastal life and local stories. Now based part-time in Crete, he brings a Mediterranean spirit to his writing and is currently exploring Spain’s surf beaches for a book project that blends adventure, culture, and coastline.

Previous:
Next: