French Tourist Injured During Disembarkation at Heraklion Port

The official statement issued by the Hellenic Coast Guard confirms the timeline and the nature of the event:

“During the afternoon hours of yesterday, the Port Authority of Heraklion was informed of the injury of a 70-year-old foreign national (French citizen), a passenger on a professional leisure vessel that had docked at the port of Heraklion.

Specifically, the 70-year-old was injured in her right lower limb during the process of disembarking from the ship. The injured party was received by an EKAB ambulance vehicle and transported to the ‘Venizeleio-Pananeio’ General Hospital for further medical care.

A preliminary investigation is being conducted by the Central Port Authority of Heraklion.”