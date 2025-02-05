Jet2holidays on Santorini Earthquakes: No Cancellations for Travellers

Earthquakes near Santorini triggered a tourism ministry meeting.

Shaking Things Up in Santorini… But Not the Bookings

Santorini’s been buzzing lately, and not just because of its sunsets. A series of small earthquakes rattled the island, prompting Greece’s tourism ministry to spring into action. While some might expect tourists to flee at the mere mention of seismic activity, reports from top travel operators like Jet2holidays suggest otherwise. Not a single cancellation for pre-booked trips has rolled in yet. Yes, you read that right. Zero. Nada.

Crisis Talks but Calm Waters for Tourism

Earlier this week, Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni chaired a meeting at the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO). Officials and experts huddled together, not for a panic session, but for a strategic review of the situation. Key figures, including seismologist Dr. Kostas Papazachos, shared updates on natural activity in Santorini.

Here’s what’s notable:

Scandinavian, British, and German markets are watching but not worrying.

No widespread cancellations have been reported, and the atmosphere remains steady.

In fact, the UK operator Jet2holidays isn’t even operating flights to Santorini during winter, so the current scenario isn’t impacting their schedules. At this time of year, only about 5-10% of the island’s hotels are open. So, even if nerves were rattled, there’s not much business at stake.

In Case You’re Wondering: What’s Open and What’s Not

For those who insist on using Booking.com as their crystal ball, here’s the scoop: Santorini has roughly 47 hotels and 160 accommodations available right now. Compare that to the roughly 1,800 listings you’d find in the peak summer season, and it’s clear this is the quiet time most locals use to exhale. Tour operators are sticking to a “let’s wait and see” approach, with no knee-jerk reactions in sight.

This season may be “dead” for tourism but don’t mistake that for panic among stakeholders. Consider this another example of the industry’s infamous ability to shrug off challenges—even when the ground is, quite literally, moving.

For more details and updates, dive into the original coverage (in Greek) on OT.gr.