Massive swarms of insects resembling mosquitoes have overwhelmed the Kladisos River area in Chania and Giofyros in Heraklion.

The Directorate of Public Health reassures residents that the insects are non-biting midges (Chironomidae) and do not transmit blood-borne disease.

Medical data shows the swarms still pose respiratory risks, as decomposing midge debris can trigger asthma, rhinitis, and severe allergic reactions.

Specialized spraying was delayed due to a lack of funding and bureaucratic loops. Authorities promise to start it next week.

A new, unprecedented 12-month continuous spraying program will launch to combat year-round insect breeding caused by climate change.

Near the Kladisos River in Chania, thick swarms of insects have blanketed window screens, coated parked vehicles, and forced residents indoors, mirroring a similar phenomenon that choked the Giofyros area in Heraklion just days earlier. The sudden invasion has triggered widespread anxiety across the neighborhoods, with locals demanding immediate action to clean the riverbeds and disinfect the stagnant pools left behind by the changing season.

The panic, while palpable on the streets, is met with a calm stance from local health authorities. The Directorate of Public Health and Social Welfare for the Regional Unit of Chania issued a statement clarifying that the encroaching clouds are not mosquitoes at all, but rather Chironomidae—commonly known as non-biting midges.

“We dispatched Public Health inspectors to the area, and the conclusion is clear: these insects are midges,” explained Antonis Papadakis, General Director of Public Health and Social Welfare for the Region of Crete. “They closely resemble mosquitoes, but there is a fundamental difference. They lack a proboscis. Therefore, they do not bite, they do not cause the physical irritation associated with mosquito punctures, and they do not transmit pathogens to humans.”

Despite the scientific reassurance, the daily reality for those living near the water remains frustrating.

For some longtime residents, the phenomenon is a predictable annual nuisance tied directly to the maintenance of local infrastructure.

However, while health officials are quick to point out the lack of a needle-like proboscis to lower public panic, the biological reality of Chironomidae swarms carries a hidden health ledger that goes unmentioned in regional press releases. Entomological and medical data reveal that massive aggregations of these insects are far from entirely benign.

Health Risks of Midge Swarms

When millions of midges hatch simultaneously, they create a dense biomass that inevitably dies off and decomposes in the immediate environment. As the dry, dead bodies of the adult midges break apart, their fragmented body parts and larval debris become airborne.

The primary threat to residents isn’t a physical bite, but rather an invisible respiratory trigger:

Severe Allergic Reactions: The adult insect’s body contains high levels of hemoglobin, which acts as a potent allergen. When inhaled as airborne dust, this debris can trigger hypersensitivity in sensitive individuals.

The adult insect’s body contains high levels of hemoglobin, which acts as a potent allergen. When inhaled as airborne dust, this debris can trigger hypersensitivity in sensitive individuals. Respiratory and Eye Irritation: Large-scale emergences are documented catalysts for sudden spikes in localized asthma, allergic rhinitis, and conjunctivitis (pink eye).

Large-scale emergences are documented catalysts for sudden spikes in localized asthma, allergic rhinitis, and conjunctivitis (pink eye). Contamination Vectors: While they do not bite to transmit pathogens, research shows that midges can physically carry bacteria—including Vibrio cholerae—on the exterior of their bodies, posing a minor but real contamination risk if they swarm food or water sources.

While they do not bite to transmit pathogens, research shows that midges can physically carry bacteria—including Vibrio cholerae—on the exterior of their bodies, posing a minor but real contamination risk if they swarm food or water sources. Water Quality and Aesthetics: The bright red larvae, known colloquially as “bloodworms,” live in the sediment of stagnant or slow-moving water. While not inherently toxic if accidentally ingested, their presence in high numbers signals poor water aeration and creates severe aesthetic and sanitary concerns for local drinking water systems.

This environmental contamination is precisely why the local frustration in Chania is more than just a matter of ruined evening walks. The thick clouds represent a literal cloud of allergens settling over residential windows and schoolyards.

Why the Three-Year Insect Control Initiative Has Been Delayed

The root cause of the delay stretches back to bureaucratic bottlenecks within the Public Investment Program, which stalled the timely release of funds for Crete’s new three-year insect control initiative. Regional authorities clarify that all administrative preparations had been completed as early as September 2025, yet the international tender process only recently cleared the Regional Committee and is now awaiting final signatures.

This bureaucratic lag comes at a critical environmental turning point for the island. The rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns have altered the breeding cycles of local pests entirely.

“The new three-year program will no longer pause during the winter months,” Antonis Papadakis emphasized, highlighting a major shift in local health strategy. “In previous years, the winter cold naturally suppressed insect populations, making continuous intervention unnecessary. Today, because the climate crisis is at our very doorstep, we have adapted. The crews will spray uninterrupted for all 12 months of the year.”

As regional teams finalize the administrative paperwork, Papadakis appealed to the residents living near Crete’s vulnerable rivers and streams for patience. According to the Region’s latest estimates, the delayed spraying operations targeting both the annoying midge swarms and the more dangerous mosquito populations are scheduled to commence within the coming week.