Emergency Flights Rush Passengers from Santorini to Athens

Nine flights operated from Santorini to Athens on Monday, February 3, including five emergency flights, accommodating 1,294 people.

Another eight flights, split between regular and emergency services, were scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, using Airbus A320 planes.

Around 2,500 to 2,700 passengers are expected to be transferred over two days.

Planes arriving in Santorini have minimal passengers, mostly officials, while outbound flights to Athens remain full.

Ticket prices for emergency flights range from €55 to €65, including taxes.

If necessary, additional emergency flights may be added on Wednesday, February 5.

Monday, February 3, was a hectic day at the Santorini airport. AEGEAN Airlines scrambled to operate nine total flights to Athens—four regular and five emergency flights. The result? A whopping 1,294 people made it off the island. And yes, they crammed as many passengers as possible into each flight.

If you thought things slowed down today, think again. The schedule didn’t miss a beat, with eight more flights set to depart. This includes four regular and four emergency flights using Airbus 320 planes because more seats equals more evacuees. In total, the airline had room for over 1,400 passengers on Tuesday.

Why Are These Planes So Empty Coming In?

Here’s the catch. Planes arriving in Santorini aren’t exactly buzzing with tourists. They’re practically empty, with just a handful of passengers—mostly government or service personnel. But when these same flights leave the island, they’re absolutely packed. Let’s just say no one’s over-lingering in Santorini right now.

Between Monday and Tuesday, approximately 2,500 to 2,700 people will have made their way from Santorini to Athens. That’s a lot of seat belts fastened in such a short time.

What About Ticket Prices?

Don’t expect first-class treatment if you’re wondering about the cost of these emergency flights. Ticket prices are set between €55 and €65. That figure includes airport taxes of €22 because, of course, nothing escapes a tax.

Will There Be More Flights?

AEGEAN isn’t ruling out the possibility of more emergency flights on Wednesday, February 5. If demand keeps up—and it looks like it will—they’re ready to roll out additional flights to get even more passengers off the island.

Plan your exit (or hope for the best) because these emergency travel plans aren’t playing around.

