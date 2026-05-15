Samaria Gorge to Officially Open on May 19

The official reopening of the Samaria Gorge has been pushed back from the initially anticipated May 16th date to Tuesday, May 19th.

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service and geological experts confirmed that physical trail restoration from winter landslides is entirely complete.

OFYPEKA is withholding the final green light while awaiting a safety report from geologist Professor Efthymios Lekkas.

Local business owners in Agia Roumeli and the Municipality of Sfakia are demanding an immediate weekend opening, citing heavy economic strain.

Samaria Gorge, a jewel of Crete’s eco-tourism and a UNESCO biosphere reserve, remains tantalizingly out of reach for hikers for just a few days longer. While trail maintenance crews have successfully mended the paths torn up by winter weather, the highly anticipated seasonal opening has hit a late-stage bureaucratic roadblock. Instead of welcoming hikers this weekend as initially hoped, the Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency (OFYPEKA) is now orienting toward a new target opening date of Tuesday, May 19th.

The delay comes at a friction point between regional environmental administrators and the local coastal communities that depend entirely on the gorge’s daily transit for their economic survival.

The Conflict of Two Reports

The physical restoration of the canyon floor is, by all accounts, finished. A specialized team from the Hellenic Agency of Geological and Mining Research (EAGME) recently conducted a thorough inspection of the canyon walls and paths. Their finalized report, which has already been officially delivered to OFYPEKA, confirms that all major rockfalls and structural hazards identified earlier in the spring have been fully mitigated.

However, the state management agency is refusing to open the ticket booths until a second, overlapping safety assessment is filed. A specialized team led by the nation’s prominent disaster management expert, Professor Efthymios Lekkas, spent the last forty-eight hours examining the geological fault lines along the route. OFYPEKA is currently waiting on Lekkas’s formal report to see if his team will recommend additional safety interventions or enforce specific trail restrictions before the public enters the narrow stone gates.

Agia Roumeli Demands Action

For the taverna owners, ferry operators, and hoteliers in Agia Roumeli—the isolated coastal village sitting at the exit of the gorge—this administrative pause is a severe blow. Having prepared for an influx of weekend travelers, both local entrepreneurs and the Municipality of Sfakia are putting heavy pressure on the state to bypass the Tuesday timeline.

Local leaders argue that if the initial EAGME report confirms the trail is clear, and if Lekkas’s preliminary findings show no immediate danger, the gates should swing open for the weekend crowds. For a tourism season already managing shifting travel patterns, losing a prime May weekend to wait for a physical piece of paperwork is a frustrating setback.

State officials have indicated that a final, definitive announcement regarding the exact hour of the opening is expected to be released before the end of the day. Until then, travelers holding permits or planning excursions to the White Mountains will have to keep their itineraries on hold.