Heraklion Port Authority Enforces Strict Beach Safety Zones

The Central Port Authority of Heraklion is implementing mandatory supplementary safety measures for the 2026 summer swimming season.

Strict bans on both professional and amateur fishing will be enforced near designated swimming zones to prevent accidents.

Motorized vessels, yachts, and day boats face severe anchoring restrictions near organized beaches.

Regulations span across four major coastal municipalities: Heraklion, Malevizi, Hersonissos, and Faistos.

As the summer sun begins to warm the waters of the Cretan Sea, the regional maritime authorities are moving swiftly to prevent seasonal accidents along some of the island’s busiest coastlines. By formal decree of the Central Port Authority of Heraklion, mandatory supplementary safety measures are being activated across a sweeping network of beaches. The new regulations target both professional and amateur fishermen, alongside leisure boat captains and yacht operators, establishing clear buffer zones designed exclusively for the protection of swimmers.

The security perimeter covers highly frequented beach zones spanning four key municipal territories: Heraklion, Malevizi, Hersonissos, and Faistos. By establishing these hard boundaries, maritime officials aim to eliminate the dangerous overlap between spinning boat propellers, fishing gear, and vacationing swimmers during peak daylight hours.

Clear Boundaries for Fishing Activity

The operational directives split the fishing restrictions into two distinct categories, depending on the infrastructure of the local shoreline. These rules apply equally to commercial fishing vessels and weekend rod-and-reel amateurs:

Organized Beaches: Fishing is strictly prohibited at a distance of less than 100 meters from the outer floating yellow or red buoys that mark the traditional perimeter where swimmers congregate.

Fishing is strictly prohibited at a distance of less than 100 meters from the outer floating yellow or red buoys that mark the traditional perimeter where swimmers congregate. Unorganized Beaches: Along wilder stretches of coast where no municipal marker buoys are present, fishing is prohibited within a 200-meter radius of the standard swimming areas.

These specific fishing bans will remain active from June 1st through October 15th, 2026, operating daily from sunrise until sunset.

Tight Restrictions for Yachts and Motorized Vessels

The Port Authority is simultaneously addressing the growing congestion of motorized watercraft near the shore. A separate, strict ban governs the anchoring and mooring of leisure craft, including commercial day-trip boats, private yachts, small speedboats, and all motorized water sports equipment.

From June 1st until September 30th, 2026, no motorized vessel is permitted to anchor or approach within 100 meters of the floating marker buoys at designated bathing facilities. This creates a dedicated, engine-free safety sanctuary for swimmers, keeping heavy maritime traffic well out into deeper waters.

Local coast guard patrols across Heraklion, Malevizi, Hersonissos, and Faistos will be actively monitoring compliance throughout the season. Visitors renting small boats or planning coastal excursions this summer are highly encouraged to map out these restricted buffer zones ahead of time to avoid heavy administrative penalties and ensure local beach safety.

Areas Included in the Decision: