Greece Plans to Boost Pilgrimage Tourism

Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni and Deputy Minister Anna Karamanli led the 2nd Joint Coordinating Committee for Pilgrimage Tourism session for 2026.

High-level representatives from the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Church of Crete, the Church of Greece, and Mount Athos synchronized upcoming promotional strategies.

Plans were finalized for the 5th Panhellenic Conference on Pilgrimage Tours, scheduled to take place in Alexandroupoli in Autumn 2026.

The Ministry highlights religious travel as a vital driver to boost sustainable, year-round tourism in Greece’s lesser-known mountainous and rural regions.

The spiritual landscapes of Greece, from the historic monasteries of Crete to the sacred communities of Mount Athos, are being positioned as central pillars for the country’s sustainable travel future.

Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni participated in the second meeting of 2026 for the Joint Coordinating Committee for Pilgrimage Tourism. Chaired by Deputy Minister Anna Karamanli, the assembly gathered a profound cross-section of religious and state authorities to synchronize the next phase of national promotional efforts.

The meeting brought together key representatives from the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Church of Crete, the Church of Greece, and the Administration of Mount Athos, as well as officials from co-competent ministries and the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO). Their primary focus centered on tracking current joint initiatives and optimizing inter-organizational coordination to elevate religious travel beyond a niche market into a broader cultural asset.

Expanding Beyond the Coastal Hotspots

A major theme of the discussion was the geographic diversification of the Greek tourism product. Minister Olga Kefalogianni emphasized that the strategic expansion of pilgrimage tourism serves as an excellent catalyst for economic revitalization in the country’s lesser-promoted regional units. By highlighting historical monasteries and paths of faith, the initiative aims to naturally bolster mountainous and rural tourism, aligning with Greece’s broader commitments to balanced, sustainable, and eco-conscious regional development.

Central to this effort is the preservation of local heritage. The committee placed special emphasis on showcasing Greece’s rich monastic traditions, noting their invaluable contribution to safeguarding the nation’s intangible cultural, spiritual, and historical legacy.

Key Autumn 2026 Milestone Events

The committee finalized organizational details for two major industry gatherings scheduled for later this year:

The 5th Panhellenic Conference on Pilgrimage Tours: Set to take place in the northern city of Alexandroupoli in Autumn 2026, this landmark event will operate under the official auspices of the Ministry of Tourism to map out future infrastructure and promotional needs.

Set to take place in the northern city of Alexandroupoli in Autumn 2026, this landmark event will operate under the official auspices of the Ministry of Tourism to map out future infrastructure and promotional needs. Specialized Strategic Workshop: Also scheduled for Autumn 2026, this targeted briefing will host representatives designated by the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece from various Holy Dioceses. The focus will rest on exchanging successful local case studies, improving ground-level coordination, and streamlining nationwide promotions.

As the session concluded, both state officials and church representatives reaffirmed their shared commitment to a close partnership. The committee emphasized that all future promotional campaigns and infrastructure development will strictly respect the inherently spiritual and contemplative character of these sacred destinations, balancing modern travel logistics with the unique operational needs of individual dioceses and monastic communities.