Santorini Seismic Activity: Workers Leave, Tourists Stay

Update: Santorini Declares State of Emergency

Seismic tremors on Santorini have sparked concerns but not cancellations.

Tourism experts hope the activity won’t disrupt the April season.

Over 11,000 workers and seasonal staff have left the island, but tourists stay.

Airlines respond with added flights, keeping travel routes affordable.

The streets of Fira are now home to emergency tents, adding to the unease.

Seismic tremors on the Cyclades have residents and business owners crossing their fingers and toes, hoping it all settles soon. While over 11,000 workers packed up and left, tourists, especially determined Asian visitors, are clinging to their dream holiday like it’s the last chef’s special. Meanwhile, local hoteliers are holding their breath, praying the shaking doesn’t scare off April bookings. And then there’s the issue of tents plonked in tourist hotspots – because nothing says “Welcome to Paradise” quite like an emergency shelter hogging the view.

Read on for the full story, or stay shaking in suspense. Either way, it’s all happening on Greece’s favourite Instagrammable island.

What’s Shaking the Greek Paradise?

Santorini, the jewel of the Cyclades, has been making headlines recently – though not for its sunsets. Frequent seismic activity has created a ripple of concern across the island. Yet, according to reports from Traveldailynews.gr (check out their coverage here), no one’s rushing to cancel their holidays just yet.

Local tourism businesses admit they’re a little uneasy about what’s next. No cancellations yet, they say – bookings are still coming in – but the pace isn’t as brisk as in previous years. What keeps them up at night is the all-important question: Is this going to last?

Bookings, Tremors, and Bold Tourists

Hoteliers like Theodoros Noutsias, who operates two properties, are keeping calm for now. He said in a communication with Traveldaiynews.gr that the ebb and flow of bookings happens every year. But the current slowdown? It’s got him worried about whether April will be a write-off. “People are booking,” he says. “People are cancelling. Happens all the time. Nothing weird – yet. But the lull in reservations? Yeah, that’s new this year.”

Meanwhile, another hotelier, Kostas Papaioannou, remains cautiously optimistic. “No one’s cancelled on me yet,” he reveals. With tourists still booking into May, he’s betting that February’s seismic drama will be forgotten by the time the season kicks off.

Workers Packed Their Bags, Tourists Didn’t

Approximately 11,000 people have left Santorini since the tremors began. But before you grab your violin, they’re primarily workers prepping the island for peak season – not long-term residents. Local businesses had geared up with extra crews for renovations and maintenance activities. It feels quieter with fewer workers around now, but this isn’t the mass exodus it might seem.

As for tourists, they’ve stayed onboard. Asian visitors, especially Chinese travellers, aren’t budging. For many, visiting Santorini is a lifelong dream – and apparently, not even earthquakes can shatter that vision. There are still roughly 1,000 tourists enjoying the island’s charms, unfazed.

Fira’s Controversial Tent Village

One of the most controversial scenes playing out amid all this? Tents. Big, white emergency tents. They’ve been set up in the heart of Fira near the hospital and sports centre, leaving some wondering whether this is the best place for them. Locals suggest more discreet alternatives, such as sports fields or less tourist-heavy areas. Their presence by key thoroughfares isn’t exactly screaming “luxury getaway” to visitors walking past.

Airlines Step Up: Budget Flights for Bumpy Times

Greek airlines like Aegean and SKY Express have taken temporary measures to support locals and visitors. Aegean swiftly added nine emergency flights, while SKY Express went the extra mile by offering free tickets for children and teachers travelling to Athens. Both companies have claimed ticket prices remain affordable, ranging from €55 to €65 after taxes – a far cry from the €200 business-class last-minute seats causing online outrage.

A Slightly Less Shaky Situation on Amorgos

Nearby, Amorgos hasn’t escaped the rumbles either but seems to be taking things a little more in stride. Locals there report that calls are pouring in from concerned tourists – but not with cancellation concerns. They want to know how the islanders are doing, with most pledging to stick to their summer plans.

For now, the focus remains on hoping the tremors subside and life on Santorini – and its neighbouring isles – gets back to the postcard-perfect scenes everyone dreams of.

While things aren’t exactly smooth sailing, all is not lost for Santorini’s tourist bosses. Tourists are still coming. Hoteliers are clutching at optimism. Airlines are active. For now, it’s a waiting game. But one thing’s pretty clear: no one’s giving up on this dreamy island just yet – not without a fight.