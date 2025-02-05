Flying Out of Chaos: How SKY Express Is Supporting Santorini Locals

SKY Express is offering free airfare for children under 12 and teachers due to recent quakes.

for children under 12 and teachers due to recent quakes. Free tickets are available for flights from Santorini to Athens from February 5–9, 2025.

from February 5–9, 2025. Whether permanent or temporary, teachers working on Santorini, Ios, Amorgos, or Anafi qualify.

Additional flights have been added to support the demand.

Travel updates are provided on the company’s official website.

Educators can book their tickets by contacting 801 112 8288 or 215 215 6510.

In a moment when nature decided to shake things up, SKY Express stepped forward with some decent news for the residents of Santorini and the surrounding islands. With persistent earthquakes rattling the region, the airline now offers free airfare to two key groups that probably need it most: children and educators.

Who qualifies? Kids under 12 get complimentary seats on flights from Santorini to Athens from February 5 to February 9, 2025. That’s right, no charge. And let’s not forget the teachers—both permanent and substitutes—who somehow manage to keep schools running amidst the chaos. If they’re stationed on Santorini, Ios, Amorgos, or Anafi, they’re also eligible for a no-cost ticket. It’s almost as if SKY Express thought, “Who’s most likely to need a break right now?” and acted accordingly.

Enhanced Schedule: More Flights, Less Stress

To accommodate what’s bound to be a surge in travellers trying to scoot off this geological rollercoaster, the company added five more flights to its schedule. On February 3 alone, SKY Express managed eight trips to ferry passengers off Santorini—six regular and two extra flights. The following day? Same story, different date, with every seat filled to capacity. Clearly, they’re serious about making travel easier for those looking to escape or reach safety.

The Bigger Picture: Staying Ready

The airline has promised to continue monitoring the situation. If the need arises, more flights will be added to assist locals. Communication lines remain open with authorities to ensure all decisions meet the needs of the communities facing instability—both geological and otherwise.

For now, whether you’re a local educator trying to keep calm and teach algebra or a parent attempting to calm a nervous kid, at least there’s one less thing to worry about—your flight to Athens is covered.