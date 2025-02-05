Ongoing Santorini Earthquake Swarms Elevate Fears

Beginning January 28, the region surrounding Santorini and Amorgos has experienced over 555 small earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.0+. The earthquakes, tracked by the University of Athens’ seismic monitoring system, have been persistent, prompting concerns among officials, scientists and residents. While no damage has been reported so far, thousands of Santorini residents have fled the island, worried about the possibility of a larger disaster.

The majority of these tremors have been located 12 to 22 miles (20 to 35 kilometers) north of Santorini, near the uninhabited islet of Anydros. Local authorities are closely monitoring the activity, though no definitive pattern has been established yet, it’s clear the current seismic activity is dramatically elevated compared to recent recorded activity.

The magnitude 4.0 or greater earthquakes off Santorini via the USGS. The blue highlighted quake is one of magnitude 5.3 recorded yesterday. The “swarms” of lower-magnitude seismic events is shown in another graphic below. Source USGS

Focus Turns to Geological Risks

Current fears are rooted in the possibility of a significant earthquake. Historically, the region has seen devastating seismic events, including the massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake in 1956. That quake generated a tsunami nearly 30 meters (98 feet) high, which caused widespread damage throughout Santorini, Amorgos, Crete, and parts of the eastern Mediterranean. Experts highlight the need for vigilance, given the potential for similar activity now.

Although some media outlets have drawn comparisons to the catastrophic eruption of Thera (modern Santorini) in 1620 BC, scientists largely dismiss the possibility of an eruption on the same scale. That event, the largest volcanic eruption in recorded history, caused a series of tsunamis and is believed to have contributed to the decline of the Minoan civilization.

Volcanic Activity Deemed Unlikely

Santorini and the nearby Kolumbo seamount (an underwater volcano) are parts of the Hellenic Volcanic Arc, a chain of dormant and active volcanoes formed millions of years ago. Despite speculation, volcanologists emphasize that current earthquake patterns are unlikely precursors to a volcanic eruption. Experts note that Santorini’s volcano erupts roughly every 200 years, with the last eruption occurring in 1950. Any future activity would likely involve minor, localized eruptions from vents near the Nea Kameni islet within the caldera. In the words of leading geologists, “Santorini lacks the capacity for massive lava flow or the type of eruption that occurred in 1620 BC. Residents and visitors should remain calm but informed.”

Recent earthquakes near the island of Santorini – Source Volcano Discovery

Preparing for Possible Earthquake Hazards

While experts rule out a significant Santorini eruption in the immediate future, attention is on the risk of a large earthquake along the Hellenic Volcanic Arc. Authorities are advising preparedness measures for those in the region, particularly given the historical precedent of destructive activity in 1956.

Travelers planning to visit the area should stay informed and monitor updates from reliable sources like Volcano Discovery, which tracks real-time seismic events.