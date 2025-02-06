Santorini Declares State of Emergency Amid Seismic Activity

Santorini’s Thira municipality is declared in a state of emergency.

The municipality of Thira in Santorini has officially been declared under a state of emergency due to a spike in seismic activity in the area. With a decision from the General Secretariat for Civil Protection, this move aims to address urgent needs triggered by the ongoing earthquakes. Here’s what this means for the iconic tourist destination.

Over the last few days, Santorini and nearby Cycladic islands have been hit by a series of earthquakes, with at least six tremors above a magnitude of 4 recorded in just one night. The strongest, a 5.2 magnitude quake, hit south of Amorgos, shaking neighboring islands and intensifying fears among residents and visitors.

The decision highlights the pressing need to deal with the aftermath efficiently, particularly as landslides and infrastructure repairs demand immediate attention.

These measures bypass the standard, lengthy procedures for public works projects, enabling authorities to carry out necessary repairs swiftly. This is crucial for public spaces like harbors, roads, and airports that have either been damaged or are at risk. Officials emphasized that this step directly targets the impacts of the seismic activity noted in the region.

Key points include:

Intense seismic activity prompted action from authorities.

Landslides and damage to key infrastructure are a priority.

Emergency protocols aim to fast-track repairs.

The order is valid from February 1 to March 1.

Ongoing Earthquakes and Their Impact

Seismic tremors continue across the Cycladic islands, further unsettling both residents and visitors. On Thursday morning alone, six earthquakes ranging from 4 to 4.4 in magnitude struck within thirty minutes. By 7:51 AM, a stronger 4.7-magnitude tremor rattled the region, followed shortly by another at 4.1 magnitude.

The Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens identified the epicenter of these tremors in the sea, about 27 kilometers south-southwest of Amorgos. Santorini has seen its center empty out in response to this activity, with some residents and tourists opting to depart the island. Ferry services resumed recently, allowing those looking to leave to board scheduled routes.

Meanwhile, on neighboring Amorgos, engineers are conducting inspections of older buildings. Structures deemed unsafe are being clearly marked, while firefighters and medical teams from Naxos have been dispatched to provide additional support.

Island Closures and Ongoing Monitoring

Several Cycladic islands, including Santorini, Ios, Anafi, and Amorgos, have temporarily closed all schools until Friday, February 7. Authorities will decide whether to reopen them in a scheduled evaluation meeting the following day.

Officials have installed a new seismograph on Ios to gain further insight into the seismic activity. This step will provide data to scientists who are monitoring activity across the area.

Tremors are not just shaking infrastructure but also unsettling life across the Cyclades. Santorini’s town center has fallen eerily silent, as many tourists and residents opt to leave. Even with ferry services resuming after temporary suspension, the psychological toll on remaining islanders is clear. “We’re exhausted,” shared Anafi Mayor Iakovos Poussos. “The tremors keep us awake and on edge.”

While measures are underway to ensure public safety, the region remains under close watch. Travelers and residents are advised to stay updated on developments as emergency crews work to manage the situation.

For more detailed information, visit CNN Greece.