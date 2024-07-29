Crete’s Water Management Organization: A Controversial Shift Towards Privatization

The creation of a Water Management Organization in Crete raises significant concerns.

The government is rapidly advancing plans for a new water management organization in Crete (more information in Greek via Neakriti). This follows their previous action in Thessaly, where they assigned water management to a private company, Ο.Δ.Υ.Θ. Α.Ε. This entity took over responsibilities for rivers, lakes, and flood prevention, dismantling public services previously overseeing these tasks.

In Thessaly, the new organization led to significant backlash. Workers from the regional Directorate and the Decentralized Administration faced a shift to the private sector, altering their employment terms. Now, Crete’s regional authority, which has been promoting this plan since 2016, is engaging closely with the government.

Meetings have been held to finalize a study contract with the Dutch company HVA, with funding from TERNA—a move seen not as a donation but as a strategic business investment. If monopolies don’t see profit, they don’t invest.

Potential Impacts on Crete

Rising Water Costs: The Water Management Organization will operate for profit, likely increasing water prices for households and subsistence farmers.

Agricultural Impact: Water availability for agriculture will decrease, in line with EU directives aimed at land use changes and concentrating production in capitalist enterprises.

This approach mirrors previous energy policies, which, despite promises of reduced costs, resulted in soaring electricity prices and energy poverty for families and small businesses. These policies are not novel but align with EU directives supported by successive governments since 1999, progressively moving towards water privatization.

Crete’s water crisis, stemming from a lack of adequate supply and irrigation projects, is a shared responsibility of all previous governments and their regional and municipal authorities. The current water management plan aims to create new profit avenues for corporations, necessitating the mobilization of the local populace.

The TOEB of Crete has raised complaints against the privatization plan, highlighting that they have long demanded water-saving and enrichment projects. They argue that the state has neglected these needs. They urge the government not to misuse European funds to the detriment of irrigators and the primary sector.

Call to Action

Mobilize: Coordinated actions are needed to fight for affordable, quality water.

Advocate: Push for infrastructure projects that meet modern needs, not just corporate profits.

The citizens of Crete must voice their opposition and demand solutions that prioritize their needs over business interests.