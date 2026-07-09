Crete Pushes for a Circular Economy to Cut Waste and Boost Recycling

Municipal leaders from across Crete are calling for stronger investment in recycling, reuse, and smarter waste management as the island works toward a more circular economy.

Speaking at the island-wide conference “Crete on the Path to a Circular Economy,” held at the Heraklion Cultural Conference Center, Hersonissos Mayor Zacharias Doxastakis, representing the Regional Union of Municipalities (PED Crete), outlined a series of practical measures aimed at reducing waste while improving environmental and economic sustainability.

From Waste to Resources

Doxastakis said municipalities must move beyond simply collecting rubbish and instead embrace policies that keep materials in use for as long as possible.

Among the proposals presented were:

expanding separate collection of paper, plastic, glass, metal, and organic waste;

establishing municipal reuse centers where furniture, electrical appliances, bicycles, and other items can be repaired and given a second life;

increasing composting through the separate collection of organic waste;

introducing smart waste bins equipped with fill-level sensors;

using digital mapping tools to optimize waste collection routes;

expanding green public procurement by prioritizing products made from recycled materials.

More Than Recycling

The mayor argued that adopting circular economy principles would deliver benefits well beyond environmental protection.

Reducing landfill waste, conserving natural resources, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, creating new jobs, and cutting waste management costs were all highlighted as long-term advantages.

He also stressed that success depends on adequate funding, modern infrastructure, trained municipal staff, active citizen participation, and close cooperation between local authorities, businesses, and educational institutions.

While the proposals reflect a broader European shift toward circular economy policies, their success will ultimately depend on implementation at the local level.

For Crete, where tourism, agriculture, and growing urban populations generate increasing volumes of waste each year, practical measures such as composting, repair centers, and smarter recycling systems could help reduce pressure on landfills while creating more sustainable communities.