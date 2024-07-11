Water Shortage: Minoa Pediada Declares State of Emergency

The Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection placed the Municipality of Minoa Pediada in a state of emergency due to an acute water scarcity. This decision, initiated by the Municipal Authority’s request on Monday, July 8, 2024, is signed by Vassilis Papageorgiou, the general secretary of Civil Protection. It aims to manage the severe consequences of water scarcity threatening the region.

Mayor’s Report on the Crisis

The Mayor’s report describes a dire situation with a significant decline in rainfall leading to a lowering of the water table in many areas. As a result, the water stored in the municipality’s dams remains insufficient. The water system faces immense pressure, with the supply and irrigation needs at their peak and the existing dams failing to meet the agricultural demands. The state of emergency declaration is crucial for implementing water protection measures, securing network replacement and modernization funding, and constructing new wells. Mayor Vassilis Kegeroglou appeals to citizens to manage water resources wisely to tackle this worsening water scarcity.

The emergency status is effective immediately and will last until August 9, 2024. Without further documentation, the State of Civil Protection Emergency will be lifted after this period.

About Minoa Pediada

The Municipality of Minoa Pediada is situated in the heart of Crete, within the Heraklion prefecture. It lies 25 km southeast of Knossos and reaches the Libyan Sea in the south near Tsoutsouros. Key highlights include:

Location: Central mainland of Crete

Central mainland of Crete Key Settlements: Kastelli, Arkalohori, Thrapsano

Kastelli, Arkalohori, Thrapsano Area: 394 km²

394 km² Population: 20,000 residents

The region offers a captivating blend of landscapes, from vast plains and vineyards to olive groves. The plains extend from Arkalohori to the Lasithi mountains and meet the Libyan Sea, forming beautiful beaches like Tsoutsouros.

Historical landmarks such as Venetian fountains, castles, and structures from the German Occupation period are scattered across the area. Visitors can explore windmills, olive oil presses, traditional houses, and industrial remnants, all reflecting a rich local history.

Museums and Archaeological Sites:

Ecclesiastical Museum of Agarathou Monastery

Folklore Museum at Ini village

Agricultural Craft Museum at Partira

The olive oil press at Panagia, known as “Fabbrica”

Important archaeological monuments include the citadel of Smari, the Minoan palace of Galatas, and ancient sites like Lyttos and Inatos. Byzantine churches with stunning frescoes and significant monasteries like Kallergis Monastery and the Nunnery of Agia Marina Voni enrich the cultural tapestry of Minoa Pediada.

Minoa Pediada’s declaration of a state of emergency underscores the severity of the water crisis in Crete and the immediate need for action. The region’s combination of natural beauty, rich history, and pressing environmental issues highlight its complex challenges. Administering effective water management and conservation measures remains paramount to ensuring a sustainable future for this unique and valuable region.