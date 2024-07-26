Addressing Water Scarcity in Crete: Innovative Air-to-water Solutions

Crete can alleviate water shortages by exploring innovative air-to-water technologies instead of blaming depleted dams.

Advanced solutions can leverage even minimal humidity levels to generate fresh drinking water.

These technologies provide sustainable ways to harness the air’s moisture and consistently offer clean water.

Crete’s municipalities could address water scarcity by exploring better options instead of blaming empty dams. Most Greek islands face water issues, especially in the summer, with some struggling throughout the year. My question is, besides desalinization, why isn’t anyone considering water-from-air (also known as air-to-water) technologies?

Today, the humidity on Crete stands at 51%. That’s more than enough for water-from-air generators, which only need 20% humidity to function. In fact, all islands maintain at least 20% humidity daily, even during the dry season.

Here are some air-to-water solutions local officials should consider instead of just complaining about the lack of winter rain and harsh weather conditions.

Watergen GEN-L: Efficient Atmospheric Water Generator

Watergen’s GEN-L is a versatile solution capable of producing up to 6,000 litres of fresh drinking water daily. This device, which only requires electricity, is designed for a wide range of settings, including rural areas, off-grid settlements, military bases, manufacturing facilities, hospitals, and large construction sites.

Watergen GEN-L provides up to 6,000 liters of fresh, clean drinking water from air daily.

Its modular design allows it to integrate with other units, scaling water production as demand increases. The built-in heat exchanger and multi-barrier air filtration system enable it to operate efficiently in climates with at least 15°C and 20% humidity.

GEN-L has successfully provided high-quality drinking water across various regions, including Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and the U.S.

SOURCE Hydropanels: Sun-Powered Water Extraction

SOURCE Hydropanels use solar power to extract moisture from the air, providing safe drinking water. Each panel draws in ambient air, captures the vapour in a water-absorbing material, and condenses it using solar energy. This method ensures the water is mineralized with magnesium and calcium for quality and taste.

Priced at $2,000 per unit, each panel can produce about 1.3 gallons of water per day without relying on existing infrastructure. SOURCE Hydropanels are already used in Mexico, Lebanon, Jordan, Puerto Rico, and the U.S., aiding schools, refugee communities, and disaster-struck fire stations.

Aldelano Solar WaterMaker: Off-Grid Water Generation

The Aldelano Solar WaterMakerTM pulls moisture from the air to generate clean drinking water powered by either solar energy or the grid.

Off-grid models utilize solar panels to power the system and charge a battery that lasts up to 15 hours. Depending on the model, this generator can produce 30 to 1000 gallons (3785 litres) of water daily and up to 2,300 lbs. of ice, using just heat, moisture, and sunlight.

Aquaria Atmospheric Water Generators: Renewable Water Source

Aquaria’s reliable water source generators work with any renewable energy source to offer a net-zero, clean water solution. Their patented Hydropack technology scales easily to provide a reliable water supply for homes and communities.

With capabilities of producing 10,000 gallons (37854 litres) per day or more, Aquaria’s systems can replace, supplement, or back up existing water sources. Their Hydrogrid utility-scale system is revolutionizing how communities access water, offering a sustainable method to draw water from the air. The largest model, Hydropack X, produces up to 264 gallons (1,000 litres) daily, ensuring a dependable, clean water source.

GENAQ AWGplant

To address significant water demands, GENAQ AWGplant offers an efficient air-to-water system that minimizes both investment and operational costs per litre.

Modern urban wastewater treatment plant.

It provides tailored solutions for various needs, including industrial processes, bottling facilities, and residential water supplies. Utilizing its advanced technology, GENAQ captures air moisture to generate water, requiring only air and an energy source.

GENAQ Benefits

Purest Water : Produces top-quality water from the air, free of microplastics, chlorine, and added chemicals.

: Produces top-quality water from the air, free of microplastics, chlorine, and added chemicals. Highest Efficiency : Reduces energy consumption per litre of water produced; compatible with renewable energy sources.

: Reduces energy consumption per litre of water produced; compatible with renewable energy sources. Sustainable Water Source : Generates no waste and preserves natural water resources, ensuring a minimal environmental impact.

: Generates no waste and preserves natural water resources, ensuring a minimal environmental impact. Plug and Drink: Needs no nearby water source, logistic arrangements, or storage space—just air and energy.

AirOWater Dewpoint Ultra

AirOWater Dewpoint Ultra is perfect for large commercial and industrial buildings. It produces up to 1000 litres of pure drinking water daily. Advanced AirOWater technology, eco-friendly R-410A gas, and a 4-step filtration process ensure the water is 100% pure, odourless, and oxygen-rich. This device also serves as a valuable resource for humanitarian and disaster relief efforts, and in remote or inhospitable areas.

Water Making Capacity: 1000 litres

Storage Capacity: 500 liters

AirOWater purifies through a four-step filtration process

Unlike other purifiers, AirOWater purifies through a four-step filtration process featuring advanced air and water filters. These include an antistatic air filter, a water-dust filter, a pre-carbon filter, a sediment filter, an ozone filter, an RO membrane, and a TCR filter.

Benefits:

100% pure and safe for consumption

Healthy drinking water rich in oxygen

Free from groundwater contamination and pesticides

Spout Monolith for Domestic Consumers

Instead of a conclusion, here is a suggestion for homeowners to address the water scarcity issues year-round without having to count on Cretan authorities, whose “siga, siga” modus vivendi is elevated to an art.

Homeowners can now harvest water from the air with the Spout Monolith. Simply plug in the device and enjoy a continual supply of fresh water.

Priced at $799 per unit, the Spout Monolith air-to-water generator can be a crucial asset, especially during summer water shortages like those experienced in Crete.

Benefits: