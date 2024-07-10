Travel Alert: Water Scarcity on Greek Holiday Islands Amid Peak Tourist Season

Greece braces for record visitors as an unprecedented weather crisis unfolds. With higher-than-average temperatures forecasted until late July, the strain on water supplies intensifies, sparking concern among officials, farmers, and scientists about water scarcity.

Most of Greece has experienced a prolonged dry spell, which has placed immense pressure on water supplies as the islands gear up for the influx of summer tourists.

Water Shortages on Naxos

Naxos faces severe water scarcity. Last year, its dams held 375,000 cubic meters of water; this May, they contained just 30,000 cubic meters. The largest dam has dried up, offering respite only to turtles in its muddy shallows. Farmers and locals worry about the impact on agriculture and livestock, with potato farmers contemplating skipping this year’s planting due to insufficient water; however, compared to other Cyclades islands, Naxos has managed its resources better. The island benefits from two boreholes, each drilled to a depth of 171 meters, that provide high-quality water without a drop in levels. Still, localism hampers rational water use, favouring some villages over others.

Efforts have led to the acquisition of three portable desalination units to treat seawater, addressing the water shortage for homes, hotels, and pools. Unfortunately, farmers face a different challenge. They don’t receive this treated water and must rely on wells. These wells often become contaminated by seawater when their levels drop too low. Irrigation networks and specific policies to support farmers and livestock producers are essential. The primary sector remains a crucial part of Naxos’s economy, and without targeted support, it stands at risk.

Tourism and Water Demand in Mykonos and Santorini

Mykonos and Santorini epitomize the islands’ struggle with rising tourism and water demand. Mykonos combats near-empty dams despite having desalination plants.

Water Consumption Data:

Mykonos DEYA’s water use in 2020 was 955,505 cubic meters

Increased to 1,174,254 cubic meters in 2021 (+22.9%)

Rose to 1,513,068 cubic meters in 2022 (+28.8%)

Reached 1,618,069 cubic meters in 2023 (+7%)

Mykonos consumes around 2.5-3 million cubic meters of water annually. The island’s water supply network, initially designed for the capital Hora, now inadequately supports expanded areas. The biological treatment plant, meant for 50,000 but serving over 100,000 in summer, strains under capacity.

Santorini’s water use soared from 929,000 cubic meters in 2013 to 2.36 million cubic meters in 2023, marking a 13.8% rise just this year.

Karpathos and Thasos Complications

Karpathos now limits pool refills. Thasos seeks desalination units to convert seawater into drinkable water. However, the high demand has left suppliers short this summer, complicating efforts to secure these vital resources.

This season, tourism dictates water consumption, but desalination efforts fall short. In Ermoupoli on Syros Island, the first plant initially produced 1,200 cubic meters, but now it churns out 5,000 cubic meters, still insufficient. According to the Ministry of the Environment and Energy, there are currently 31 desalination plants operational in the Cyclades and another 15 in the Dodecanese—not enough to satisfy resident and tourist demand.

Crete Water Shortage Crisis: Municipalities Declare State of Emergency

Crete’s Depleted Dams Spark Water Crisis This Summer

In conclusion, Greek islands grapple with unprecedented water shortages amid escalating tourism, underscoring the urgent need for effective resource management and infrastructure improvements.