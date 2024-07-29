Major Upgrades to Souda and Stylida Ports Funded by Recovery Fund

Modernization projects for Souda and Stylida ports

Funded by Greece 2.0 National Plan (Recovery Fund)

Souda’s new passenger station to rival airports

Stylida’s dredging project to enhance cargo and fishing services

Completion expected by the end of 2025

The “Greece 2.0” National Plan is seeing significant investments in the upgrade of regional ports, specifically Souda in Crete and Stylida in Central Greece. These projects fall under the “Private Investments and Transformation of the Economy” pillar, backed by decisions from Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis.

Both projects are expected to commence immediately, with funding from the Recovery Fund concluding by the end of 2025. These initiatives mark a considerable investment in Greece’s maritime infrastructure, aiming to elevate the standards and accessibility of these crucial ports.

Souda Port Enhancements

New Passenger Station Construction : Budget: €12,417,523 Organized as an airport-style terminal, the structure will be split into: Base Level: This area includes reception zones, check-in counters, offices, customs, and tourist police stations. It’s designed for efficient separation of ground floor activities, all centered around an internal atrium. Shell Level: Here, waiting areas are accessible with the ability to separate domestic and cruise passengers. It includes a mezzanine for refreshments overlooking the waiting area below. Belvedere: The open-air rooftop space will serve departing passengers, offering panoramic views of the bay and controlled access.

:

The project aims to complete all structural, architectural, and electromechanical works to deliver a fully operational facility.

Stylida Port Advancements

Dredging Project : Budget: €10 million Focuses on enhancing the commercial freight wharf and facilities for fishing and pleasure boats

:

The project will restore and deepen navigation channels and the port basin, significantly upgrading the port’s services. Stylida serves as the main cargo port managed by the Port Fund of Fthiotida, making these updates essential for its operations.

Both projects fall under the “Private investments and transformation of the economy” pillar of the “Greece 2.0” National Plan, with funding and oversight provided by the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy. Tenders will commence immediately, and the financing aims to be finalized by the end of 2025.