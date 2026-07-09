A hotel manager in Hersonissos is in police custody following allegations of physical assault and verbal abuse against a minor employee.

The 16-year-old worker, accompanied by his parents, filed a formal complaint detailing the violent incident.

Hersonissos police moved quickly to arrest the manager, launching a full investigation into the workplace abuse.

A hotel manager in Hersonissos has been arrested following a complaint by a 16-year-old employee, who alleges he was assaulted, verbally abused, and threatened while at work, NeaKriti reported.

According to police sources, the teenager—an Albanian national employed at the hotel—reported that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning. He later visited the Hersonissos Police Department accompanied by his parents to file a formal complaint.

The minor alleges that the hotel manager struck him on the back, insulted him, and made threats against him.

Police arrested the hotel manager on Thursday morning following the complaint.

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident. At this stage, the allegations remain under investigation, and no findings of guilt have been made.

The incident has sparked immediate outrage, highlighting a disturbing lapse in professional conduct and labor rights within the local hospitality sector.

Crete relies heavily on its hospitality sector, and the treatment of workers is a direct reflection of the industry’s standards. An incident involving the physical abuse of a teenage employee strikes at the core of basic labor rights. While the island welcomes millions of tourists every year, the foundation of that tourism product is the people who work in it. Ensuring a safe, respectful, and legal working environment for all employees, regardless of age or nationality, is an absolute necessity.