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Hotel Manager Arrested After Minor Employee Alleges Assault in Hersonissos

- July 9th, 2026 02:28 pm

A hotel manager in Hersonissos, Crete, was arrested after a 16-year-old employee reported being physically assaulted, insulted, and threatened at work.

A hotel manager in Hersonissos, Crete, was arrested after a 16-year-old employee reported being physically assaulted, insulted, and threatened at work.

  • A hotel manager in Hersonissos is in police custody following allegations of physical assault and verbal abuse against a minor employee.
  • The 16-year-old worker, accompanied by his parents, filed a formal complaint detailing the violent incident.
  • Hersonissos police moved quickly to arrest the manager, launching a full investigation into the workplace abuse.

A hotel manager in Hersonissos has been arrested following a complaint by a 16-year-old employee, who alleges he was assaulted, verbally abused, and threatened while at work, NeaKriti reported.

According to police sources, the teenager—an Albanian national employed at the hotel—reported that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning. He later visited the Hersonissos Police Department accompanied by his parents to file a formal complaint.

The minor alleges that the hotel manager struck him on the back, insulted him, and made threats against him.

Police arrested the hotel manager on Thursday morning following the complaint.

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident. At this stage, the allegations remain under investigation, and no findings of guilt have been made.

The incident has sparked immediate outrage, highlighting a disturbing lapse in professional conduct and labor rights within the local hospitality sector.

Crete relies heavily on its hospitality sector, and the treatment of workers is a direct reflection of the industry’s standards. An incident involving the physical abuse of a teenage employee strikes at the core of basic labor rights. While the island welcomes millions of tourists every year, the foundation of that tourism product is the people who work in it. Ensuring a safe, respectful, and legal working environment for all employees, regardless of age or nationality, is an absolute necessity.

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is the Travel and Lifestyle Co-Editor at Argophilia, where he dives deep into the rhythms, flavors, and hidden corners of Greece—with a special focus on Crete. Though he’s lived in cultural hubs like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, his heart beats to the Mediterranean tempo. Whether tracing village traditions or uncovering coastal gems, Iorgos brings a seasoned traveler’s eye—and a local’s affection—to every story.

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