If you’ve ever wondered what Crete’s hottest attraction is this summer, look no further than the departures hall of Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport.

Forget beaches, gorges, or Minoan palaces. This season’s must-see experience is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with hundreds of fellow travelers, slowly inching toward the check-in desks while contemplating the meaning of patience.

The airport is once again operating at full capacity as thousands of visitors leave the island each day. Long queues now begin outside the terminal, where passengers and their luggage bake gently under the Cretan sun before earning the privilege of joining another queue inside.

Once indoors, the adventure continues with crowded check-in areas, packed security lines, and the unmistakable feeling that the building was designed for a very different era of tourism.

None of this will come as a surprise to frequent visitors. Earlier this summer, Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport ranked 268th out of 279 airports worldwide in AirHelp’s 2026 Airport Score, with overcrowding, punctuality, and aging infrastructure contributing to its poor performance.

A Terminal Frozen in Time

To be fair, Heraklion Airport wasn’t built to handle today’s passenger numbers. Yet every summer, it performs the same remarkable feat: accommodating millions of travelers with infrastructure that increasingly resembles a museum exhibit titled “How Airports Worked in the 1970s.”

The good news? The system usually keeps moving. The less encouraging news? So do the queues.

One More Season to Go

Fortunately, relief may eventually be on the horizon. The long-awaited Kastelli International Airport is expected to replace Heraklion’s aging airport with a modern facility designed for today’s passenger volumes. As for exactly when that day arrives… seasoned Cretans have learned to treat major infrastructure timelines with a healthy sense of optimism—and a generous pinch of skepticism.

Until then, passengers are advised to arrive early, stay hydrated, wear comfortable shoes, and consider their wait in line as one last authentic Cretan experience before heading home. After all, memories are made in many ways. Some just happen to begin at Gate 4.