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Travel Advisory: Souda–Milos–Piraeus Ferry Departs Earlier Until September 6

- July 9th, 2026 02:49 pm

The Souda - Milos - Piraeus ferry route changes its departure time to 21:30 until September 6.

The Souda - Milos - Piraeus ferry route changes its departure time to 21:30 until September 6.

Passengers traveling from Souda to Piraeus via Milos should note a temporary schedule change now in effect.

From today through September 6, the ferry will depart Souda at 9:30 p.m. (21:30) instead of its usual 10:00 p.m. (22:00) departure.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Piraeus at 6:45 a.m.

Passengers are advised to arrive at Souda Port well ahead of departure to allow enough time for check-in and boarding procedures.

Anyone planning to travel is encouraged to confirm their booking details before departure and monitor any additional announcements from the ferry operator.

Source: Αλλαγή στην ώρα αναχώρησης του δρομολογίου Σούδα – Μήλος – Πειραιάς.

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