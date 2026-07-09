Passengers traveling from Souda to Piraeus via Milos should note a temporary schedule change now in effect.

From today through September 6, the ferry will depart Souda at 9:30 p.m. (21:30) instead of its usual 10:00 p.m. (22:00) departure.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Piraeus at 6:45 a.m.

Passengers are advised to arrive at Souda Port well ahead of departure to allow enough time for check-in and boarding procedures.

Anyone planning to travel is encouraged to confirm their booking details before departure and monitor any additional announcements from the ferry operator.

Source: Αλλαγή στην ώρα αναχώρησης του δρομολογίου Σούδα – Μήλος – Πειραιάς.