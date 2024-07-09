Crete Water Shortage Crisis: Municipalities Declare State of Emergency

The water shortage crisis in Crete is escalating, with numerous municipalities requesting a state of emergency to secure immediate funding for necessary projects like drilling and reservoirs. These measures aim to bypass the usual bureaucratic delays.

Crete’s Depleted Dams Spark Water Crisis This Summer

After the municipality of Phaistos, Viannos has also been declared in a state of emergency by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection. This permits the initiation of three urgent drilling projects. According to Neakriti.gr (reportage with complete information in Greek), at least two more municipalities are expected to follow suit soon.

Immediate Measures and Effects

The declaration signed by General Secretary Vassilis Papageorgiou states that Viannos is in a state of emergency due to the water shortage. Unless renewed, this status will last one month, until August 5, 2024. Mayor Pavlos Baritakis had informed officials about the diminishing spring water and dropping water table levels, urging citizens to adhere to existing water conservation guidelines.

Practical Benefits of the Emergency Status

Mayor Baritakis highlighted the practical advantages of the emergency declaration, including expedited processes for transferring water and improving supply without cumbersome procedures. New wells are urgently needed; three new ones are planned. Normally, these projects would face slow approval processes, but the emergency status allows for faster action.

Funding and Resource Management

The emergency status also allows the municipality to request direct funding from the Ministry of Civil Protection. Each new well requires around €80,000 for drilling and another €100,000 for equipment. The recent fire in Katofygi has further damaged the irrigation network, adding to the urgency.

Preventive Measures and Restrictions

Viannos was among the first municipalities to introduce preventive measures due to high temperatures and low rainfall. These measures include:

Olives: 4 cubic meters per tree per year in the mountain zone and 5 cubic meters in the coastal zone.

4 cubic meters per tree per year in the mountain zone and 5 cubic meters in the coastal zone. Horticultural Greenhouses : 700 cubic meters per hectare.

: 700 cubic meters per hectare. Banana Cultivation : 850 cubic meters per hectare for both greenhouses and outdoor cultivation.

: 850 cubic meters per hectare for both greenhouses and outdoor cultivation. General Restrictions: New greenhouse or outdoor crops are prohibited, and gardens for domestic use are limited to 20 square meters per person, with irrigation restricted to twice a week.

Irrigation consumers must regularly check for leaks and consumption levels. In high temperatures, irrigation should occur at night. The municipality is not responsible for irrigation failures due to water shortages. New connections to the municipal irrigation network are also prohibited.

These emergency measures aim to manage the water crisis effectively, ensuring that essential needs are met while minimizing bureaucratic delays.